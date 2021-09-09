Are You Happy with India's T20 World Cup Team?

Should India have included Shreyas Iyer and Shardul Thakur, Shikhar Dhawan and Yuzvendra Chahal?

Tell us!

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin was the surprise call-up into the Indian squad for the T20 World Cup.

The Indian squad for the T20 World Cup announced on Wednesday saw a few surprises.

While batsman Shreyas Iyer and bowling all-rounder Shardul Thakur were ignored, the breaking news of the evening was the inclusion of experienced off-spinner Ravinchandran Ashwin for the mega event starting in the UAE on October 17. Ashwin made his way back into the limited overs set-up after four long years on the sidelines.

Another major coup was bringing Mahendra Singh Dhoni back in the dressing room -- as team mentor.

Both these decisions found lots of takers.

'Good to see Ash back, his experience is invaluable. I would have also opted for two wrist spinners keeping the conditions in mind. All the best to the guys who got selected for the Indian Team for the T20 World Cup. I do feel for Shardul, Shreyas and Deepak (Chahar), but it is what it is,' former India pacer Irfan Pathan tweeted.

Cricketer and broadcaster Dinesh Karthik wrote: 'That is one HELL of a team. Well done selectors. M S DHONI -- that's a master stroke too. Congrats to everyone but more so to @ashwinravi99 and @chakaravarthy29 from my neck of the woods. Well done boys.'

The team also got a stamp of approval from veteran broadcaster Harsha Bhogle: 'Biggest news is that Ashwin is recalled to the #T20WorldCup team. No other spinner turns the ball away from left handers. No Chahal means a big vote of confidence in Rahul Chahar. Bit hard on Shreyas Iyer,' he tweeted.

'Good all-round squad. Ashwin could be a X-factor. Back the boys. #TeamIndia', former India bowler Venkatesh Prasad tweeted.

Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai was the only one who was not so sure about the team.

'@ashwinravi99 is not good enough for a Test in England but is now in a T 20 squad. No place for @ShreyasIyer15, @yuzi_chahal, @SDhawan25, @imShard either. Can't get my head around some of the selections. Maybe there is a method we don't know about! #T20WorldCup,' Rajdeep tweeted.

Former India spinner Pragyan Ojha also gave a thumbs up to the squad: 'Two big boosts from the announcement of the team for the T20 World Cup! #Ashwin & #MSD as mentor! Brilliant @bcci @JayShah @SGanguly99'.