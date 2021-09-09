News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Kohli & Co practice at Old Trafford

Kohli & Co practice at Old Trafford

By Rediff Cricket
September 09, 2021 05:22 IST
IMAGE: Captain Virat Kohli during India's practice session at Old Trafford in Manchester on Wednesday, September 8, 2021. Photographs: Kind courtesy BCCI/Twitter
 

High on confidence after their convincing victory in the fourth Test against England at The Oval, the Indian team got to business straightaway as they prepared for the fifth and final Test in Manchester.

India, who lead the five Test series 2-1, had their first practice session at Old Trafford in Manchester on a sunny morning on Wednesday.

Skipper Virat Kohli had a chat with the players before they went through their training session as they aim to win their first Test series in England in nearly 15 years.

IMAGE: Cheteshwar Pujara practices his fielding.

The medical team is closely assessing the injury of both Rohit Sharma (knee injury) and Cheteshwar Pujara (ankle).

While Rohit is recovering well, in Pujara's case the medical team could leave it late.

IMAGE: Ravichandran Ashwin has been left out of the first four Tests.

Senior spinner Ravichandran Ashwin looked cheerful during the training session even though he has been left out of the first four Tests. He could miss the fifth match too, with India unlikely to go in with two spinners.

However, there was some good news in store for Ashwin later in the day as he was picked for the T20 World Cup.

IMAGE: Umesh Yadav impressed with the ball in his comeback Test at The Oval.
Rediff Cricket
