Kohli fastest to 12000 ODI runs; beats Tendulkar's record

December 02, 2020 13:03 IST

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli bats during the third ODI against Australia in Canberra, on Wednesday. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images

India captain Virat Kohli on Wednesday became the fastest cricketer to score 12,000 ODI runs, breaking the record held by legendary Sachin Tendulkar.

Kohli reached the milestone during the third and final match against Australia in Canberra.



Kohli, who needed 23 runs for the landmark coming into the match, touched the figure in his 242nd innings when he took a single off Sean Abbott in the 13th over of India's essay.



In comparison, it took Tendulkar 300 innings to get there.



The 32-year-old Indian captain, who made his debut in 2008, was playing in his 251st ODI and averages close to 60 in the format with 43 hundreds and 59 half-centuries.



He was dismissed for a 78-ball 63, caught behind by Alex Carey after edging a Josh Hazlewood delivery on the third and final ODI.



Tendulkar finished with a world record 18426 runs from 463 ODIs between 1989 and 2012, at an average of 44.83 with the help of 49 hundreds and 96 half-centuries.