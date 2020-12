December 02, 2020 08:30 IST

IMAGE: Steve Smith has scored successive centuries in the first two games of the ODI series against India. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Wasim Jaffer has an unique but funny solution to help India stopping Australia's run machine Steve Smith in the four Test series, starting on December 17.

Smith has been offered an all-expenses paid month-long stay for 2 in Hawaii.

Jaffer tagged Smith in his tweet and urged the Australian not to let the offer go.

'Congratulations @stevesmith49!! Don't let this one go!' said the Kings XI batting coach.