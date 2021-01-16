Day 2: McDonald feels for Gabba spectators

January 16, 2021 18:17 IST

IMAGE: The noisy crowds from both, the Australian and Indian camps at the Gabba on Day 2 of the 4th Test on Saturday. Photograph: Jono Searle/Getty Images

The crowds came in their numbers and livened up the stands at the Gabba in their summer fineries while yelling atop their voices for Tim Paine and his men and some for Rahane and the Boys in Blue.

IMAGE: Crowds perform the wave on Day 2 of the 4th Test at The Gabba on Saturday. Photograph: Jono Searle/Getty Images

Some came dressed in florals, some in gold and green, but they all showed their love for their favourite team, doing well to dodge the deadly COVID-19 virus.

And it was only understandable that Australia’s assistant coach Andrew McDonald felt for the spectators.

IMAGE: Aussie fans in the stands at the Gabba on Day 2. Photograph: Jono Searle/Getty Images

The day's play was suspended early due to rain and McDonald said that it was disappointing for the spectators.

"The umpires have made that call (about play being called off) but no doubt disappointing for the spectators, who stayed on. It would have been nice to get some play there, but clearly deemed by the umpires to be unsafe.

"I suppose the playing surface is unsafe in some areas," he added.

IMAGE: A fan dressed in all the shades of summer at the Gabba on Day 2. Photograph: Jono Searle/Getty Images

"I feel for the spectators who stayed throughout despite heavy downpour and they were optimistic that we gonna get some play so we and Indian team as well. Unfortunately, it was deemed unfit by the umpires and that's their decision. Look we can make up on time in the Test match in the next few days," McDonald added.