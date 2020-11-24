Gambhir on why Rohit should captain India's T20 team

November 24, 2020 18:12 IST

'Virat is not a bad Captain, but the discussion here is, who is a better Captain and that is Rohit Sharma!'

IMAGE: Rohit Sharma led Mumbai Indians to their fifth IPL title, after they outclassed Delhi Capitals in the final in Dubai earlier this month. Photograph: Phil Walter/Getty Images

Former India opener Gautam Gambhir has once again called for Rohit Sharma to lead India's T20 team instead of Virat Kohli.

Rohit led Mumbai Indians to their fifth IPL title, after they outclassed Delhi Capitals in the final in Dubai earlier this month.



When asked on Star Sports show Cricket Connected as to who should be India's captain in T20I Internationals? Rohit Sharma or Virat Kohli?, Gambhir replied: "Virat is not a bad Captain, but the discussion here is, who is a better Captain and that is Rohit Sharma! And not just better, the difference between them is huge!"



His views were countered by former India batsman Aakash Chopra, who said that "Kohli has done absolutely everything right as the Indian captain."



Gambhir further stated his point, claiming that if players can get a chance to represent India on the basis of their IPL performances then why not captains.



"When we pick players for Indian team basis their IPL performance, then why can’t we pick IPL captains as Team India's captain? So, then IPL shouldn’t be a parameter while judging the batting/bowling performances. So why do you pick players from IPL?," he said.



Gambhir also cited examples of few players who got selected or had earlier been included after performing well in the IPL.



"T Natarajan's selection is wrong, Washington Sundar's selection is wrong, Yuzvendra Chahal's selection is wrong, Kuldeep Yadav's selection is wrong, because all of these players were selected basis their IPL performance."



"When you pick players for Indian T20 team from the IPL then you should pick captain from T20 IPL, who is the better captain?"



India wicketkeeper Parthiv Patel, who part of the Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore in the IPL this this year, also gave his vote to Rohit as the captain in T20s.



"What we are talking about over here is – Who can take better decisions, who can read the game better, who can take match winning decisions under pressure and I think Rohit Sharma is slightly better in all these things."