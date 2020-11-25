News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Select Your Indian team for 1st ODI vs Australia

Select Your Indian team for 1st ODI vs Australia

By HARISH KOTIAN
November 25, 2020 07:41 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Should Shikhar Dhawan open with Mayank Agarwal or Shubman Gill?
Should India continue with K L Rahul in the middle order?
Pick your Indian team for the first ODI against Australia in Sydney on November 27.

KL Rahul

IMAGE: K L Rahul's move to the middle order worked well in New Zealand earlier this year.
He scored 88 not out from 64 balls and 112 from 113 balls at No 5 in the three-match series in February. Photograph: Hannah Peters/Getty Images
 

The three match ODI series against Australia will mark India's return to international cricket after a long hiatus, due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Indian Premier League would have served as a nice warm-up for India's cricketers. They will be eager to prove their mettle at the highest level when they take on the Aussies in the series opener at the SCG on Friday, November 27.

India have been hampered by the big loss of batting mainstay Rohit Sharma, who was injured during the IPL, and will miss both the ODI and T20 series. But his absence provides an excellent opportunity for K L Rahul to step up and underline his credentials.

The Karnataka right-hander replaces Rohit as the vice-captain for the limited overs series and will be expected to contribute majorly with the bat in the three-match ODI and T20 series.

Rahul, who will also don the gloves behind the wickets, is expected to bat in the middle order in the ODIs, like he did in New Zealand earlier this year, despite his superb run with the bat at the top of the order for Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020.

It will be interesting to see who opens the batting for India in the first ODI. Head Coach Ravi Shastri and Captain Virat Kohli will go with the experience of Shikhar Dhawan who got back among the runs in the IPL, while the choice of the other opener could be between Mayank Agarwal and Shubman Gill.

Virat Kohli and Shreyas Iyer form a strong middle order, with the likes of Hardik Pandya and Ravindra Jadeja expected to provide the fireworks at the end.

India boasts of a strong bowling line-up, especially in the pace department.

Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami are in top form going into the ODIs and it will be interesting to see whether Navdeep Saini or Shardul Thakur partners the duo as the third pace bowler.

Yuzvendra Chahal, who excelled in the IPL, will lead the spin department ahead of Kuldeep Yadav, who seems to have fallen out of favour.

Who do you think should be part of India's playing XI in the first ODI? Pick your team by clicking on the boxes below:

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
HARISH KOTIAN / Rediff.com
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
SEE: Deepak Chahar plays DDLJ song on guitar
SEE: Deepak Chahar plays DDLJ song on guitar
Gambhir on why Rohit should captain India's T20 team
Gambhir on why Rohit should captain India's T20 team
How Kohli's motivational words helped Siraj
How Kohli's motivational words helped Siraj
PM may lay foundation stone for new Parliament in Dec
PM may lay foundation stone for new Parliament in Dec
Google pays Rs 33,737 cr for 7.73% Jio Platforms pie
Google pays Rs 33,737 cr for 7.73% Jio Platforms pie
ISL: Thapa's early strike lifts Chennaiyin to victory
ISL: Thapa's early strike lifts Chennaiyin to victory
From Jan 1, prefix '0' for landline to mobile calls
From Jan 1, prefix '0' for landline to mobile calls

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

'Jersey hai ya billboard?'

'Jersey hai ya billboard?'

Recuperating Rohit, Ishant out of Australia Tests?

Recuperating Rohit, Ishant out of Australia Tests?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2020 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use