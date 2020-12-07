Kohli drops another sitter, but...

December 07, 2020 07:31 IST

Australian stand-in Captain Matthew Wade smashed his second T20I half-century off just 25 deliveries to give the hosts a blistering start against India in the second T20I.

Wade rode his luck after he was dropped on 39 by Hardik Pandya.

Then, Washington Sundar bowled a slower one and the ball went straight to Virat Kohli at cover.

It was a sitter, but Kohli made a mess of it and spilled the chance.

However, the Indian skipper quickly redeemed himself with a quick throw to wicket-keeper K L Rahul to run Wade out.

Wade could have stayed inside his crease and watched the ball. Instead, he charged for a run after the ball popped out of Kohli's hands. At the other end, Steve Smith was watching Kohli and not interested in the run.

Wade scored an aggressive 58 off 32.

This was the second consecutive game in which Kohli, who usually has a safe pair of hands, dropped an easy catch.