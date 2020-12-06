PHOTOS: Australia vs India, 2nd T20I, Sydney

Source:

Edited By:

December 06, 2020 16:09 IST

Images from the second T20 International between Australia and India, at the Sydney Cricket Ground, on Sunday.

IMAGE: Australia captain Matthew Wade hits out during the second T20 International against India in Sydney on Sunday. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Stand-in skipper Matthew Wade smashed a blistering half-century to power Australia to 194 for five against India in the second T20 International, in Sydney, on Sunday.

Leading the side in the absence of an injured Aaron Finch, Wade smashed 58 off 32 balls while Steve Smith stroked a breezy 38-ball 46 after India opted to field.



For the visitors, Thangarasu Natarajan once again impressed with the ball with excellent figures of 2/20 in his four-over spell but Australia went on the ramapage at the end, to smash 62 runs from the last five overs.

IMAGE: Steve Smith on the attack. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Wade started the Australian innings on a rousing note, launching into a flurry of boundaries and a six against an Indian attack that lacked in experience with the exception of Yuzvendra Chahal.



Wade collected 13 runs off the first over, pulling, driving and paddle sweeping Deepak Chahar for three fours.



Bowling the second over, off-spinner Washington Sundar was hoicked over deep square leg for a six as the hosts made a quickfire start.



Sundar conceded 15 runs in the fourth over and then Wade scored 12 off Shardul Thakur as the hosts raced past 50 in the sixth over.



However, the introduction of Natarajan into the attack saw Australia losing their first wicket in the form of D'Arcy Short.

IMAGE: Shardul Thakur celebrates with captain Virat Kohli after taking the wicket of Glenn Maxwell. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Least perturbed by the dismissal, Wade continued to bat aggressively and raced past his fifty off just 25 balls with a boundary off Chahal.



But the stand-in skipper got out in a comical fashion, run out after Virat Kohli dropped another absolute sitter at cover, his second in two days.



As the ball headed towards Kohli, Wade gave up, walked towards the dressing room and even though he was alerted by Steve Smith of the drop, he had backed up too far by that time.



India's catching was once again below standards as Hardik Pandya also dropped Wade.

IMAGE: Moises Henriques plays the sweep shot. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The duo of Smith and Glenn Maxwell (22 from 13 balls) kept dealing in fours and sixes as Australia exploded in the final few overs.



Even as Smith played some innovative shots, Maxwell, in his characteristic fashion, smashed Chahal for two sixes before falling to Shardul Thakur's change of pace.



Moises Henriques (26 from 18 balls) joined Smith and the two carried on in the same vein before falling to Chahal and Natarajan respectively.