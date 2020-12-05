News
Oops! Kohli drops an easy catch

Oops! Kohli drops an easy catch

By Rediff Cricket
December 05, 2020 10:10 IST
Virat Kohli

IMAGE: Virat Kohli drops D' Arcy Short. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images
 

A spirited all-round performance saw India register a 11 run win over Australia in the first T20I at the Manuka Oval in Canberra.

Indian butterfingers in the early stages of the Australian innings could have ensured a different result.

Immediately after the Powerplay, both Australian openers presented an opportunity to the Indian fielders.

In the fourth ball of the seventh over, Aaron Finch slashed pacer Deepak Chahar to Manish Pandey at backward point. Pandey -- one of India's best fielders -- lost balance and dropped the catch.

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: A combination of pictures show how Kohli dropped D'Arcy Short. Photograph: Mark Kolbe/Getty Images, Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Off the very next ball, Virat Kohli dropped D'Arcy Short.

Short skied it high. Kohli positioned himself properly only to see the ball slip through his reverse cup and hit the ground.

Kohli too is known to have a reliable pair of hands and will surely rue the missed catch, which happily didn't cost India the game.

Rediff Cricket
India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

