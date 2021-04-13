News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » India A tour of England postponed

India A tour of England postponed

Last updated on: April 13, 2021 19:27 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Kohli and boys to take larger squad to prepare for Test series

IMAGE: Kohli and boys to take larger squad to prepare for Test series. Photograph: BCCI

India A's tour of England, which was scheduled for this summer, has been postponed due to the COVID-19 restrictions, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Tuesday.

India A were scheduled to face England Lions as well as play warm up games against their own national side, who are set to go head-to-head with England in a five-Test series across August and September.

Instead, Virat Kohli's men will now travel with a larger squad and prepare for the Test series with two intra-squad four-day matches.

 

The ECB said the decision to tweak the calendar was made to deliver "the safest possible environment" for the international matches scheduled over the English summer.

"We look forward to welcoming a men's India A tour at a later date after this summer and when restrictions have eased," ECB chief executive officer Tom Harrison said in a statement.

The ECB have also held talks with cricket boards of the other three visiting teams this summer -- New Zealand, Sri Lanka and Pakistan -- and agreed to cancel their tour matches against English county teams.

All three visiting teams will also play intra-squad matches to prepare for the internationals against England this summer.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Bhuvneshwar wins ICC Player of the Month award
Bhuvneshwar wins ICC Player of the Month award
IPL 2021: Will Jofra Archer return to India?
IPL 2021: Will Jofra Archer return to India?
'Had performance anxiety in past IPL seasons'
'Had performance anxiety in past IPL seasons'
India's upward Covid-19 trend a cause of worry: Govt
India's upward Covid-19 trend a cause of worry: Govt
Monsoon to be 'healthy normal' this year: Skymet
Monsoon to be 'healthy normal' this year: Skymet
Why S&P Dow Jones Indices plan to remove Adani Ports
Why S&P Dow Jones Indices plan to remove Adani Ports
US regulators recommend pause on J&J vaccine
US regulators recommend pause on J&J vaccine

Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

More like this

WATCH! Pant, Dhawan, Smith, Ashwin DANCE

WATCH! Pant, Dhawan, Smith, Ashwin DANCE

Why was Krunal trolled during Hooda's innings?

Why was Krunal trolled during Hooda's innings?

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use