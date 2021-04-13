Pant, Dhawan, Smith, Ashwin, Rahane, Woakes DANCE

April 13, 2021 18:16 IST

IMAGE: Delhi Capitals' Rishabh Pant, Ajinkya Rahane, Steve Smith, Shikhar Dhawan, Chris Woakes and Ravichandran Ashwin show off their dance moves. Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy Delhi Capitals/Instagram

It was all fun and dance in the Delhi Capitals camp as some of their top players showed off their nimble footwork on the dance floor.

Captain Rishabh Pant, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shikhar Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane danced to the chartbuster Vaathi Coming from Tamil movie superstar Vijay's latest film Master.

Steve Smith and Chris Woakes also threw caution to the wind as they joined their Delhi team-mates with some cool moves.

Dhawan is, of course, in a league of his own when it comes to dancing while Pant pulled off some slick moves. Even the normally shy Rahane let his hair down along with Ashwin.