News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » IPL 2021: Will Jofra Archer return to India?

IPL 2021: Will Jofra Archer return to India?

April 13, 2021 16:01 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

England paceman Archer cleared to train again after hand surgery

Jofra Archer

IMAGE: Jofra Archer underwent surgery to remove a glass fragment from a tendon on his right hand. Photograph: BCCI/IPL

England pace bowler Jofra Archer has been cleared to resume light training following surgery for a freak hand injury with no timeline for his return to competitive action, the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) said on Tuesday.

Archer underwent surgery to remove a glass fragment from a tendon on his right hand after an attempt to clean his fish tank went wrong.

 

The 26-year-old sustained the injury at his home in January and the operation was carried out while he was still undergoing treatment for a long-term elbow injury.

"... Archer has been given the all-clear by his hand consultant to resume training after his right hand continues to heal following his operation," ECB said in a statement.

"He will return to light training this week, working closely with the Sussex and England men's medical teams. It's hoped that he will be able to up his intensity with his bowling from next week.

"No decision has been made as yet on when Archer is due to return to playing."

Archer's hand injury was managed by England during their recent test and T20 series in India.

Indian Premier League side Rajasthan Royals, who first bought the Barbados-born paceman for 72 million Indian rupees ($955,109) in 2018, said that they were hopeful he can play a part in the current campaign.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: source
© Copyright 2021 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
Should Samson have taken that single?
Should Samson have taken that single?
Sangakkara hails Sanju Samson
Sangakkara hails Sanju Samson
Riyan Parag's delivery raises eyebrows
Riyan Parag's delivery raises eyebrows
'Had performance anxiety in past IPL seasons'
'Had performance anxiety in past IPL seasons'
IPL Poll: KKR vs MI: Who will win?
IPL Poll: KKR vs MI: Who will win?
Frames of crematorium furnaces melt amid Covid surge
Frames of crematorium furnaces melt amid Covid surge
Govt fast-tracks approval for COVID vaccines
Govt fast-tracks approval for COVID vaccines

Indian Premier League - 2021

Indian Premier League - 2021

More like this

Rajasthan Royals have tough task to rise up

Rajasthan Royals have tough task to rise up

'Archer will not be rushed back from injury'

'Archer will not be rushed back from injury'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use