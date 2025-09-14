India A boost: Abhishek, Arshdeep set for Aus A ODIs

The two A teams will engage in the three-match 50-overs series at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium a few days after the conclusion of their two four-day unofficial Tests in Lucknow.

IMAGE: Rajat Patidar will lead the India A team in the first match, while Tilak Varma will take over the captaincy role in the remaining two matches. Photograph: BCCI

Opener Abhishek Sharma and left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh were on Sunday named in India A squad for the second and third One-dayers against Australia A.

Tilak Verma and Harshit Rana were also included in the squad for the final two matches by the BCCI senior selection panel.

All four players are in the UAE for Asia Cup and will join the India A side after the tournament concludes on September 28.

The two A teams will engage in the three-match 50-overs series at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium a few days after the conclusion of their two four-day unofficial Tests in Lucknow.

Rajat Patidar will lead the India A team in the first match to be played on September 30 while Tilak will take over the captaincy role in the remaining two matches.

The India A squads, which were selected by the Ajit Agarkar-led senior selection committee, features 13 players for the first one-day contest while the second and third matches will 15 players.

Delhi left-handed batter Priyansh Arya and Simrjeet Singh will only be part of the squad for the opening match.

India A squads:

1st One-day match: Rajat Patidar (c), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (wk), Priyansh Arya, Simarjeet Singh.

2nd and 3rd One-dayers: Tilak Varma (c), Rajat Patidar (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (wk), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh.