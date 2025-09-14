HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » India A boost: Abhishek, Arshdeep set for Aus A ODIs

India A boost: Abhishek, Arshdeep set for Aus A ODIs

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

September 14, 2025 19:47 IST

x

The two A teams will engage in the three-match 50-overs series at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium a few days after the conclusion of their two four-day unofficial Tests in Lucknow.

Rajat Patidar will lead the India A team in the first match, while Tilak Varma will take over the captaincy role in the remaining two matches. 

IMAGE: Rajat Patidar will lead the India A team in the first match, while Tilak Varma will take over the captaincy role in the remaining two matches. Photograph: BCCI

Opener Abhishek Sharma and left-arm pacer Arshdeep Singh were on Sunday named in India A squad for the second and third One-dayers against Australia A.

Tilak Verma and Harshit Rana were also included in the squad for the final two matches by the BCCI senior selection panel.

All four players are in the UAE for Asia Cup and will join the India A side after the tournament concludes on September 28.

 

The two A teams will engage in the three-match 50-overs series at Kanpur's Green Park Stadium a few days after the conclusion of their two four-day unofficial Tests in Lucknow.

Rajat Patidar will lead the India A team in the first match to be played on September 30 while Tilak will take over the captaincy role in the remaining two matches.

The India A squads, which were selected by the Ajit Agarkar-led senior selection committee, features 13 players for the first one-day contest while the second and third matches will 15 players.

Delhi left-handed batter Priyansh Arya and Simrjeet Singh will only be part of the squad for the opening match.

India A squads:

1st One-day match: Rajat Patidar (c), Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (wk), Priyansh Arya, Simarjeet Singh.

2nd and 3rd One-dayers: Tilak Varma (c), Rajat Patidar (vc), Abhishek Sharma, Prabhsimran Singh (wk), Riyan Parag, Ayush Badoni, Suryansh Shedge, Vipraj Nigam, Nishant Sindhu, Gurjapneet Singh, Yudhvir Singh, Ravi Bishnoi, Abhishek Porel (wk), Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh.

Abhishek Sharma

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Chhetri named in probables for Asian Cup qualifier
Chhetri named in probables for Asian Cup qualifier
Steelers Shine Bright with Grit in PKL Vizag Leg
Steelers Shine Bright with Grit in PKL Vizag Leg
World C'ships: Aman disqualified; Deepak, Vikash out
World C'ships: Aman disqualified; Deepak, Vikash out
Is Alcaraz Dating This Swimsuit Model?
Is Alcaraz Dating This Swimsuit Model?
Boycott Asia Cup trends ahead of India-Pak face-off
Boycott Asia Cup trends ahead of India-Pak face-off

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Countries Behind 8 Most Iconic Lingerie Brands

webstory image 2

8 Bestselling Books You'll Love

webstory image 3

India's Top 5 Heroes

VIDEOS

'I'm Shiva's Devotee, Will Swallow Poison': PM's Fresh Abuse Row Attack2:26

'I'm Shiva's Devotee, Will Swallow Poison': PM's Fresh...

Malaika Arora spotted in Bandra0:33

Malaika Arora spotted in Bandra

Speeding car crashes off Mukarba Chowk flyover, lands on railway tracks2:17

Speeding car crashes off Mukarba Chowk flyover, lands on...

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV