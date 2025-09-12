HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Is Alcaraz Dating This Swimsuit Model?

September 12, 2025 15:39 IST

Swimsuit model Brooks Nader is six years older than tennis World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz

IMAGE: Swimsuit model Brooks Nader is six years older than tennis World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz. Photograph: Kind courtesy Brooks Nader/Instagram and Carlos Alcaraz/Instagram

Tennis World No 1 Carlos Alcaraz has been bitten by the love bug, or so it seems.

The Spaniard is reportedly dating 28-year-old model Brooks Nader. Brooks was spotted at one of Alcaraz's US Open matches and that set tongues wagging.

Earlier, rumour mills had linked the Sports Illustrated swimsuit model to Italian tennis star Jannik Sinner, but her sister, Grace Ann Nader has confirmed that Alcaraz and Brooks are dating.

'The rumours are true,' Grace said in an interview with E!, confirming the romance.

 

'Dating is such a loose term. But I do know he’s the man of the hour.'

Additionally, she revealed that Alcaraz has already met two of Brooks' sisters, Mary Holland Nader, 26, and Sarah Jane Nader, 23, but he is yet to meet her.

Brooks was previously married to advertising executive Billy Haire before splitting up in May 2025 after a six-year alliance. Since then, she has dated Gleb Savchenko, her Dance With The Stars co-star between 2024 and 2025.

She has also been linked to Prince Constantine-Alexios of Greece and Denmark.

22 year old Alcaraz, has been previously linked to fellow tennis player Emma Raducanu but he not been public about his romantic interests.

In July 2024 he had said: 'I am single. I am looking for someone. It can be difficult as a tennis player to meet the right person because you are travelling all the time.'

