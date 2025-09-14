HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Steelers Shine Bright with Grit in PKL Vizag Leg

September 14, 2025 18:33 IST

IMAGE: Despite the challenges of the Vizag leg, the Haryana Steelers displayed depth, determination, and a balanced all-round game. Photograph: Haryana Steelers

The Vizag leg of Pro Kabaddi League Season 12 concluded with Haryana Steelers delivering a mix of highs and learnings, securing two wins and enduring two losses in their opening four matches. Beginning their campaign on 31st August 2025 against Bengal Warriorz, the Steelers showcased flashes of resilience and promise, hinting at bigger performances in the season ahead.

 

Currently occupying 6th place on the points table, the Steelers have built a steady foundation to launch their push up the standings. Leading the charge in attack, Shivam Patare has been the team’s standout star, collecting 32 raid points in four games and impressing with his agility and precision.

On the defensive front, the pairing of Rahul Sethpal and Rahul Ahri has been equally impactful, notching 11 tackle points each and solidifying the team’s growing reputation for toughness at the back.

Despite the challenges of the Vizag leg, the Steelers displayed depth, determination, and a balanced all-round game. With key players striking form, the team looks well-positioned to build momentum in the coming weeks.

Up next, the Dhaakad Boys will begin the Jaipur leg of PKL 12 against Gujarat Giants at the SMS Indoor Stadium on 15th September, aiming to continue their climb in the league standings.

