Overweight Sehrawat disqualified from Wrestling Worlds

IMAGE: Paris Olympics bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat was overweight by 1.7kg during the weigh-in ahead of the men's freestyle 57kg competition at the World Wrestling Championships, in Zagreb, on Sunday. Photograph: United World Wrestling

India's wrestling contingent suffered a huge setback on Sunday after Olympic medallist Aman Sehrawat was disqualified from the World Championships, in Zagreb, after being found overweight.

In an embarrassing development, Aman, who won a bronze medal at the Paris Games last year, was found overweight by 1.7kg during the weigh-in ahead of the men's freestyle 57kg competition.

"It's unfortunate and surprising that Aman could not maintain his weight. He was overweight by 1700 grams when he stood in the weight scale.

"This is not acceptable, actually. How did he get so much extra weight is beyond us," a source within the Indian contingent said from Zagreb.

According to UWW regulations published in 2023, a two-kg weight tolerance is allowed for World Cup, UWW Ranking Series and international tournaments.

However, events like the World Championships and Olympics do not have such provision.

What is surprising that Aman reached Zagreb, Croatia, on August 25 for an acclimatization and training camp along with other Indian wrestlers and had around 20 days to maintain his weight.

The 22-year-old, who trains at the famed Chhattrasal stadium, was a strong medal contender.

This is second disqualification incident involving an Indian at the World Championships in less than a month, as Neha Sangwan (women's 59kg) was ousted from the Under-20 Worlds in Samokov, Bulgaria in August after weighing 600gms more than the permissible limit.

Neha was also a part of India's senior World Championship squad in Zagreb but the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) not only dropped her from the team but also suspended her for two years due to her "consistent weight management issues".

This, though, is the first overweight incident involving a star Indian wrestler after Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the Paris Olympics ahead of the women's 50kg final. She was found overweight by 100g hours before her gold medal bout.

"You know, the government has spent at least 7-8 lakh on each wrestler selected for the World Championships in Zagreb. The stay expense was at least Euro 140 during the two-week training camp and it's Euro 200 during the tournament.

"It is the wrestler's responsibility to maintain weight. There has to be some explanation. Almost 2kg more than the permissible weight is unbelievable," said a coach with the Indian contingent.

It remains to be if seem if the WFI hands out some punishment to Aman, like it did to Neha for a similar transgression, or let him off due to his star status.

Aman has competed only in one international tournament since winning bronze in Paris Games. He secured a bronze at Ulaanbaatar Open in June this year, losing to Mexico's Roman Bravo-Young in the semi-finals, and beat Turkiye's Bekir Keser in the bronze play-off.