HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Sports » Overweight Sehrawat disqualified from Wrestling Worlds

Overweight Sehrawat disqualified from Wrestling Worlds

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

Last updated on: September 14, 2025 14:12 IST

x

Aman Sehrawat

IMAGE: Paris Olympics bronze medallist Aman Sehrawat was overweight by 1.7kg during the weigh-in ahead of the men's freestyle 57kg competition at the World Wrestling Championships, in Zagreb, on Sunday. Photograph: United World Wrestling

India's wrestling contingent suffered a huge setback on Sunday after Olympic medallist Aman Sehrawat was disqualified from the World Championships, in Zagreb, after being found overweight.

In an embarrassing development, Aman, who won a bronze medal at the Paris Games last year, was found overweight by 1.7kg during the weigh-in ahead of the men's freestyle 57kg competition.

 

"It's unfortunate and surprising that Aman could not maintain his weight. He was overweight by 1700 grams when he stood in the weight scale.

"This is not acceptable, actually. How did he get so much extra weight is beyond us," a source within the Indian contingent said from Zagreb.

According to UWW regulations published in 2023, a two-kg weight tolerance is allowed for World Cup, UWW Ranking Series and international tournaments.

However, events like the World Championships and Olympics do not have such provision.

What is surprising that Aman reached Zagreb, Croatia, on August 25 for an acclimatization and training camp along with other Indian wrestlers and had around 20 days to maintain his weight.

The 22-year-old, who trains at the famed Chhattrasal stadium, was a strong medal contender.

This is second disqualification incident involving an Indian at the World Championships in less than a month, as Neha Sangwan (women's 59kg) was ousted from the Under-20 Worlds in Samokov, Bulgaria in August after weighing 600gms more than the permissible limit.

Neha was also a part of India's senior World Championship squad in Zagreb but the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) not only dropped her from the team but also suspended her for two years due to her "consistent weight management issues".

This, though, is the first overweight incident involving a star Indian wrestler after Vinesh Phogat's disqualification from the Paris Olympics ahead of the women's 50kg final. She was found overweight by 100g hours before her gold medal bout.

"You know, the government has spent at least 7-8 lakh on each wrestler selected for the World Championships in Zagreb. The stay expense was at least Euro 140 during the two-week training camp and it's Euro 200 during the tournament.

"It is the wrestler's responsibility to maintain weight. There has to be some explanation. Almost 2kg more than the permissible weight is unbelievable," said a coach with the Indian contingent.

It remains to be if seem if the WFI hands out some punishment to Aman, like it did to Neha for a similar transgression, or let him off due to his star status.

Aman has competed only in one international tournament since winning bronze in Paris Games. He secured a bronze at Ulaanbaatar Open in June this year, losing to Mexico's Roman Bravo-Young in the semi-finals, and beat Turkiye's Bekir Keser in the bronze play-off.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Ivan Crasto© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

RELATED STORIES

Jaismine Lamboria makes history with World Boxing gold
Jaismine Lamboria makes history with World Boxing gold
EPL: Arsenal trounce Forest; Brentford hold Chelsea
EPL: Arsenal trounce Forest; Brentford hold Chelsea
Chebet wins first World 10,000m title; Crouser, 3rd shot gold
Chebet wins first World 10,000m title; Crouser, 3rd shot gold
Davis Cup: Nagal Powers India Into Qualifiers
Davis Cup: Nagal Powers India Into Qualifiers
Argentina, France, Germany in Davis Cup Last 8
Argentina, France, Germany in Davis Cup Last 8

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

The Countries Behind 8 Most Iconic Lingerie Brands

webstory image 2

8 Bestselling Books You'll Love

webstory image 3

India's Top 5 Heroes

VIDEOS

Unbelievable: Sea of supporters bring Tiruchi to standstill to get a glimpse of Vijay3:11

Unbelievable: Sea of supporters bring Tiruchi to...

Bindass as Ever! Jackie Shroff Chats with Paps, Wins Hearts1:00

Bindass as Ever! Jackie Shroff Chats with Paps, Wins Hearts

Shamita Shetty's Airport Style Wins Hearts0:43

Shamita Shetty's Airport Style Wins Hearts

Asia Cup 2025

Asia Cup 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF-TV