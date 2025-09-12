HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Boycott Asia Cup trends ahead of India-Pak face-off

September 12, 2025 15:35 IST

India face Pakistan in Group A encounter of the Asia Cup in Dubai, on Sunday, September 14

IMAGE: India face Pakistan in Group A encounter of the Asia Cup in Dubai, on Sunday, September 14. Photograph: Satish Kumar/Reuters

India meet Pakistan in a Group A clash at the Asia Cup on Sunday, September 14.

 

On any other occasion, there would have been a build-up of excitement from cricket fans. But not this time.

With the match being played just months after the terrorist attacks in Pahalgam, the BCCI's decision to play Pakistan in the Asia Cup hasn't gone down well with many Indians, who are calling for a ban to watch the India-Pakistan duel.

Here are some sharp reactions on social media panning the BCCI as well as ICC Chairperson Jay Shah, with the hashtag #boycottasiacup going viral. 

Boycott Asia Cup India-Pak match

 

