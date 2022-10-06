News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Ind vs SA: Start of first ODI delayed due to rain

Source: PTI
October 06, 2022 12:30 IST
VVS Laxman

The start of the first ODI of the three-match series between India and South Africa has been delayed by half-an-hour due to rain, in Lucknow, on Thursday.

The city has been experiencing rain for the past couple of days. Heavy showers are expected throughout the day.

 

"Rain delay! After an early inspection, the Toss and Match Time for the #INDvSA Lucknow ODI has been pushed by half an hour," the BCCI tweeted.

The match will now begin at 2pm IST and the toss will take place at 1:30pm instead of 1pm.

The Indian team's optional practice session was also cancelled due to heavy rains on Wednesday.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
