SA showing out-of-form Bavuma some TLC

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
October 05, 2022 22:38 IST
‘We back all the players in our camp, he is a good leader and is valuable in our space. It's just about showing him love and to perform at his best.’

Returning from injury, Temba Bavuma has had scores of 0,0 and 3 in the just-concluded three-match T20Is vs India

IMAGE: Returning from injury, Temba Bavuma has had scores of 0,0 and 3 in the just-concluded three-match T20Is vs India. Photograph: Shaun Roy/Gallo Images/Getty Images

South African batter Janneman Malan has backed under-fire skipper Temba Bavuma to return to form in the three-match ODI series against India, starting in Lucknow on Thursday.

Returning from injury, Bavuma endured a poor run of form with the bat in the three-match T20 International series against India, which the visitors lost 1-2 -- he had scores of 0, 0 and 3.

 

Malan believes the ODI series is the perfect platform for Bavuma to strike form ahead of the T20 World Cup starting later this month in Australia.

"As an opener, I can relate to that, I had a couple of experiences where when you're not in form or (don't have) a lot of matches under your belt...it's a quick-moving match...you have to find a way, and there's a lot of pressure with the run rate," Malan said in a virtual press conference on Wednesday.

"Sometimes it's tricky to get going and in a one-day game, it's easy to just bat. Whereas in T20 cricket, you have to move so it's difficult."

With Reeza Hendricks breathing down his neck for a spot in the top-order, Bavuma desperately needs to find some runs to keep his spot in the playing eleven.

"Every player has their own role in how they approach things and the support -- it's just about showing the guys some love," Malan said.

"Temba is in a bit of a patch, but it can quickly change and he can find form easily before the World Cup.

"We back all the players in our camp, he is a good leader and is valuable in our space. It's just about showing him love and to perform at his best."

 

© Copyright 2022 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
