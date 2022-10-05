News
'Grateful' Dhawan eyes 2023 World Cup spot

October 05, 2022 19:49 IST
Shikhar Dhawan has scored 6647 runs in ODI cricket

IMAGE: Shikhar Dhawan has scored 6647 runs in ODI cricket. Photograph: Dan Mullan/Getty Images

He is easily been India's most consistent ODI batter in last two years and at 36, all Shikhar Dhawan wants is to stay fit and play the 2023 ODI World Cup in India.

Dhawan has had a solid career, amassing 2315, 6647 and 1759 runs in 34 Test, 158 ODI and 68 T20 matches respectively.

 

Dhawan has captained the ODI team in Sri Lanka, West Indies and Zimbabwe and will don the responsibility once again in the three-match ODI series against South Africa starting in Lucknow on Thursday.

"I feel very blessed I had a beautiful career. I am really grateful. Whenever possible I pass on my knowledge to youngsters. Now there is new responsibility on me but I see opportunity in challenges and I enjoy it," the left-handed opener said on the eve of the series opener.

"My goal currently is the 2023 World Cup. I just want to keep myself fit and be in a good state of mind to be in the fray," he added.

