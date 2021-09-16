Punjab Kings coaches Kumble, Jaffer sing 'Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna'

IMAGE: Anil Kumble with Wasim Jaffer during Punjab Kings' karaoke session in Dubai. Photograph and Video: Kind courtesy Punjab Kings/Instagram

Punjab Kings head coach Anil Kumble and batting coach Wasim Jaffer tried their hand at singing during the team's karaoke night session in Dubai.

Kumble and Jaffer combined to hum Kishore Kumar's famous song Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna from the 1976 movie Chalte Chalte during Punjab Kings' team bonding session ahead of the start of second leg of IPL in the United Arab Emirates.

"PBKS Karaoke Two cricketing legends on a different wicket! @anil.kumble @wasimjaffer14," Punjab Kings captioned the video on Instagram.



Punjab Kings will soon get down to business as they take on Rajasthan Royals in Dubai on September 21.