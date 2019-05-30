Tahir first spinner to bowl first over in World Cup match

Last updated on: May 30, 2019 19:38 IST

IMAGE: South Africa spinner Imran Tahir dismissed England opener Jonny Bairstow with his second delivery of the first over in the World Cup opener, at The Oval, on Thursday. Photograph: Matthew Childs/Reuters

South Africa's Imran Tahir became the first spinner to bowl the first over in a World Cup match on Thursday.

South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis handed the ball to Tahir after winning the toss in the opening match against England, at The Oval, and the leg-spinner responded immediately by dismissing England opener Jonny Bairstow (0) with his second delivery.

Tahir deceived Bairstow with a googly and the opener ended up offering a catch to wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock without bothering the scorer.

In the 1992 World Cup, New Zealand off-spinner Dipak Patel had bowled the second over during the match against Australia.

Tahir (40 years and 64 days) also became the oldest South African to play in a World Cup match. The previous record was held by his compatriot Omar Henry (40 years and 39 days).

Henry was picked to play against Sri Lanka in Wellington during the 1992 World Cup.