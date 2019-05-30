'Sachin Opens Again' at ICC World Cup

May 30, 2019 13:41 IST

Photograph: Hitesh Harisinghani/ Rediff.com IMAGE: Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar will be in the commentary box ahead of the tournament opener between England and South Africa, for the World Cup pre-show on ‘Star Sports’.

Cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar will make his debut as an on-air expert in the ICC ODI World Cup, starting Thursday, in the United Kingdom.

The Master Blaster will take his place in the commentary box ahead of the tournament opener between hosts England and South Africa.

Tendulkar joins an illustrious panel of experts in the pre-show on ‘Star Sports’. He will have his own segment Sachin Opens Again.

The 46-year-old, who represented India in six World Cups, holds the record, 673 in 2003, for scoring the highest number of runs in a single edition of the World Cup.

India opens its campaign on June 5 against South Africa.