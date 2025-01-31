HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » Imran Khan's legacy thrives at Gaddafi Stadium

Imran Khan's legacy thrives at Gaddafi Stadium

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Norma Godinho
2 Minutes Read Listen to Article
Share:

January 31, 2025 12:03 IST

x

PCB confirms Imran Khan’s name not removed from Lahore stadium’s enclosure

IMAGE: The PCB has confirmed that Imran Khan’s name has not been removed from the Gadaffi Stadium’s VIP enclosure. Photograph: Kind courtesy imrankhan.pti/Instagram

The Pakistan Cricket Board has dismissed speculation that legendary cricketer-turned-politician Imran Khan's name would be removed from an enclosure at the recently-renovated Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

Former Pakistan captain Imran Khan was sentenced to 14 years in prison, on January 17, on charges of corruption.

Speculation was doing the rounds that PCB had removed the name of the 1992 World Cup-winning former captain from one of the enclosures at the stadium due to the "current political situation".

 

"No names have been changed or removed on enclosures," an official of the PCB said without taking any names, adding that names of all enclosures will remain as they were earlier.

The Gaddafi stadium has been renovated for the Champions Trophy that starts on February 19.

The Imran Khan enclosure, which is one of the VIP stands in the stadium, has been a permanent fixture at the venue since 1992.

The former Prime Minister is presently in Attock jail of Punjab province and has vehemently denied allegations of corruption, insisting that he is a victim of political vendetta.

However, a court recently convicted him and his wife Bushra Bibi in a corruption case, sentencing them to 14 and seven years respectively in prison.

Imran, who leads the Tehreek-e-Insaaf party, is currently in opposition to the ruling coalition government of Pakistan Muslim League (N) and Pakistan Peoples Party.

The Punjab province is governed by a PML (N) government led by Maryam Nawaz, the daughter of former premier, Nawaz Sharif.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Norma Godinho© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

PIX: Virat Kohli disappoints Delhi fans
PIX: Virat Kohli disappoints Delhi fans
'Truly no words to capture the depth of our sorrow'
'Truly no words to capture the depth of our sorrow'
PIX: Manchester Utd, Spurs storm in Europa knockouts
PIX: Manchester Utd, Spurs storm in Europa knockouts
CT 2025: Why Rohit won't need to travel to Pakistan
CT 2025: Why Rohit won't need to travel to Pakistan
Neymar to return to his roots
Neymar to return to his roots

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

Art Like You Have Never Seen Before!

webstory image 2

Stars At The Mahakumbh Mela

webstory image 3

How To Keep Your Apple Device Private & Secure

VIDEOS

Govt initiatives boost development in J-K's Nowshera1:21

Govt initiatives boost development in J-K's Nowshera

Mumbai: Under-construction metro pillar collapses in Chembur1:05

Mumbai: Under-construction metro pillar collapses in Chembur

PM Modi arrives in Parliament for Budget session0:42

PM Modi arrives in Parliament for Budget session

England's Tour of India, 2025

England's Tour of India, 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD