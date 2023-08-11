News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Team India Touches Down In US

Team India Touches Down In US

By REDIFF CRICKET
August 11, 2023 12:36 IST
IMAGE: Suryakumar Yadav scored a blistering 83 when India defeated the West Indies in the third T20I game in Guyana. Photograph: BCCI/Twitter
 

The Indian team landed in Miami on Thursday, August 10, for the final two T20 Internationals against the West Indies to be played on the weekend at the Central Broward Park and Broward County Stadium in Lauderhill, Florida.

The West Indies enjoys a 2-1 lead in the five match series.

Suryakumar Yadav's blistering 83 from 44 balls in the third T20 in Guyana kept India's hopes alive in the series after they had lost the first two games.

'Touchdown Miami', BCCI captioned the Twitter video.

The Indian players looked excited as they exited the Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport.

REDIFF CRICKET
