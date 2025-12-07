HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
Home  » Cricket » 'Batting order is overrated': Gambhir declares

'Batting order is overrated': Gambhir declares

Source: PTI   -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
3 Minutes ReadWatch on Rediff-TV Listen to Article
Share:

December 07, 2025 13:01 IST

x

'In Test cricket, obviously, you've got to have a fixed batting order, but it (batting order) is very, very overrated (in white ball formats)'

Ruturaj Gaikwad

IMAGE: Forced by the combination, Ruturaj Gaikwad, a genuine opener, had to bat at No. 4 in the just-concluded ODI series, while all-rounder Washington Sundar has been a perennial floater in the line-up. Photograph: ANI Photo

Gautam Gambhir's penchant for shuffling cricketers has often come under sharp scrutiny, but the head coach insisted that “batting order is overrated” in white ball cricket, strongly hinting of him sticking to his trusted ways.

Forced by the combination, Ruturaj Gaikwad, a genuine opener, had to bat at No. 4 in the just-concluded ODI series, while all-rounder Washington Sundar has been a perennial floater in the line-up.
But Gambhir had his reasons.

“I think in a one-day format, you should know the template that you want to play with. I've always believed that in white-ball cricket, batting orders are very overrated, except the opening combination,” said Gambhir in the post-match press conference here after India sealed a 2-1 ODI series win over the Proteas.

“In Test cricket, obviously, you've got to have a fixed batting order, but it (batting order) is very, very overrated (in white ball formats),” he added.

To further drive in his point, he gave the example of Washington who has been wearing different hats in each match.

“See, you're talking about someone who's got 100 at Manchester, a 50 at Oval who averages, what, 40-plus in Tests. Sometimes, you've got to look at balance as well. I know it's tough on someone like Washi, but then I think he's done an incredible job, batting at No. 3, No.5, No. 8.

“That's the kind of character he is, and that's the kind of character we want in that dressing room, who are willing to do everything for the team with a smile on his face, which me as a batter knows how tough it is,” said Gambhir.

“I'm sure he's going to continue doing that and we're going to keep developing him because he's got a massive future ahead for Indian cricket,” he added.

Gambhir acknowledged that dew played a massive role in shaping the outcome of all three ODIs in this series, but he was hardly surprised.

“We know that during this time of the year, toss can play a massive role because when you're bowling first or when you're bowling second, there's a lot of difference. Our bowlers felt that in the first two games."

“We saw what our batters did when we were batting second. So yes, there is no doubt that there is a lot of difference. But we still had to play good cricket today,” he said.

However, Gambhir felt that dew might not impact matches during the upcoming five-match T20I series.

“Look, it probably won't affect T20s much because both teams will get dew, as in one-day cricket, the team that bowls first doesn't get dew at all. The team that bowls second gets a total of 50 overs of dew.
“But in T20, when the match starts at 7 o'clock, the dew is the same for the team. Maybe the team that bowls second will get a little more dew, but both teams will get it,” he added.

Source: PTI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi© Copyright 2025 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
Share:

RELATED STORIES

'Feel free in my mind': Kohli's success mantra
'Feel free in my mind': Kohli's success mantra
'Stay in your domain': Gambhir hits back at DC owner
'Stay in your domain': Gambhir hits back at DC owner
'No malice intended': SA coach clarifies grovel remark
'No malice intended': SA coach clarifies grovel remark
Rohit joins Tendulkar, Dravid, Kohli in 20K club!
Rohit joins Tendulkar, Dravid, Kohli in 20K club!
The Greatest Left-Arm Bowlers Of All Time
The Greatest Left-Arm Bowlers Of All Time

WEB STORIES

webstory image 1

International Museum Day: 11 Wonderful Indian Museums

webstory image 2

Strawberry Honey Dessert: 5-Min Recipe

webstory image 3

Recipe: Chicken With Olives And Lemon

VIDEOS

'Very Disturbing Incident': Michael Lobo Calls for Safety Overhaul After Goa Fire Kills 251:34

'Very Disturbing Incident': Michael Lobo Calls for Safety...

Sonam Kapoor flaunts her baby bump in a black Banarasi saree0:38

Sonam Kapoor flaunts her baby bump in a black Banarasi saree

Kriti Sanon Melts Hearts with Her Sweet Airport Gesture0:54

Kriti Sanon Melts Hearts with Her Sweet Airport Gesture

South Africa Tour India 20255

South Africa Tour Of India 2025

rediff on the net © 2025 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO