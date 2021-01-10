'If you can't respect players, don't come to stadiums'

January 10, 2021 16:05 IST

IMAGE: Mohammed Siraj speaks to the umpires after an alleged abusive comment was directed at him from the crowd during Day 4 of the Test match. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan, on Sunday, condemned the racial abuse at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), saying that spectators should not come to the stadium if they can't respect players on the field.

India pacer Mohammed Siraj was once again was subjected to unsavoury comments from the fans at SCG. The security personnel asked the unruly group to leave the stands.

The Indian team, on Saturday, lodged an official complaint after the crowd at the SCG racially abused pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj over the second and third day of the ongoing Pink Test.

The crowd did not stop on day four of the ongoing Pink Test as Siraj along with India skipper Ajinkya Rahane had a word with umpire Paul Reiffel regarding the unruly behaviour of the crowd.

Taking to Twitter the former all-rounder wrote, "If you are not respecting players on the field then don't come to the stadium... #Ausvsindia."

IMAGE: Cricket Australia Head of Integrity and Security Sean Carroll speaks a member of Indian team management after play on Day 4. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

India spinner Harbhajan Singh said that the Australian crowd is in the habit of getting involved in unsavoury incidents like hurling abuses at the visiting teams.

The off-spinner also said that the Australian crowd has made comments about his colour and religion in the past. Harbhajan's remarks came as the Indian team on Saturday lodged an official complaint after the crowd at the SCG racially abused Bumrah and Siraj over the second and third day of the ongoing Pink Test.

"I personally have heard many things on the field while playing in Australia about Me My religion My colour and much more. This isn't the first time the crowd is doing this nonsense. How do u stop them ?? #AUSvIND," tweeted Harbhajan.

Former India batsman Suresh Raina said that it is 'really bad' to see the Australian crowd hurling abuses at the Indian bowlers during the ongoing Pink Test.

"It's so bad to see this, we have always greeted them nicely in India and IPL It should not happen," Raina said.

Former Indian swashbuckling batsman Virender Sehwag termed it 'very unfortunate' that pacer Mohammed Siraj was once again subjected to unsavoury comments from the fans at Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG) and said they are 'spoiling the vibes of a good Test series'.

His remarks came minutes after the security personnel asked the unruly group to leave the stands at SCG. Sehwag, known for his humour and sarcasm, took to social media to share his thoughts.

"Tum karo toh Sarcasm, aur koi Kare toh Racism. Very unfortunate with what some of the Australian crowd has been doing at the SCG and spoiling the vibes of a good test series," Sehwag wrote on Twitter