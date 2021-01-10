News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Faced racism in Sydney earlier too, says Ashwin

Faced racism in Sydney earlier too, says Ashwin

Source: PTI
January 10, 2021 14:28 IST
India's players watch from the middle as security personnel eject spectators from the Sydney Cricket Ground for allegedly abusive comment directed at pacer Mohammed Siraj on Day 4 of the third Test.

IMAGE: India's players watch from the middle as security personnel eject spectators from the Sydney Cricket Ground for allegedly abusive comment directed at pacer Mohammed Siraj on Day 4 of the third Test against Australia. Photograph: Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Racist abuse from the crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground is not new and needs to be dealt with an iron fist, said seasoned off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin, after some spectators were ejected for targeting India’s players during the ongoing third Test against Australia, in Sydney, on Sunday.

 

Speaking at the end of the fourth day's play, Ashwin said Indian players faced racism in Sydney earlier too.

"We have faced racism in Sydney earlier too. It needs to be dealt with iron fist," Ashwin told reporters at the post-day press conference.

Play was halted for a few minutes on the fourth day of the match after India pacer Mohammed Siraj complained of abuse from a section of the crowd here, leading to expulsion of some spectators and an unreserved apology from Cricket Australian.

Local media reported that six spectators were expelled from the ground by security personnel during the nearly 10-minute halt in the on-ground proceedings.

Ashwin added, "In 2011, I didn't know what racism is and how you are made to feel small. And people also join the laugh."

Australian coach Justin Langer also condemned the unsavoury incident.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2021 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
India battling to save 3rd Test as Aus sniff victory
KKR buy stake in US-based Major League Cricket
Have to bat in manner I know: Pujara defends his style
India battling to save 3rd Test as Aus sniff victory
India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

PICS: Australia vs India, 3rd Test, Day 4

Play disrupted as India's players complain of abuse

