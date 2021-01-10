News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Racial abuse is unacceptable: Virat Kohli

Racial abuse is unacceptable: Virat Kohli

Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
January 10, 2021 15:51 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Racial abuse incident needs to be looked at with absolute urgency: Kohli

Virat Kohli

IMAGE: India captain Virat Kohli. Photograph: Daniel Kalisz/Getty Images

India skipper Virat Kohli, on Sunday, condemned the reported incidents of racism during the ongoing third Test match between Australia and India at the Sydney Cricket Ground.

Kohli, in a series of tweets, said racial abuse is 'absolutely unacceptable' and needs to be looked at with 'absolute urgency'.

 

"Racial abuse is absolutely unacceptable. Having gone through many incidents of really pathetic things said on the boundary lines, this is the absolute peak of rowdy behaviour. It's sad to see this happen on the field," Kohli wrote on Twitter.

In another tweet, he wrote: "The incident needs to be looked at with absolute urgency and seriousness and strict action against the offenders should set things straight for once."

The International Cricket Council (ICC) also 'strongly condemned' reported incidents of racism and have offered Cricket Australia all necessary support in investigating the incidents.

"Under the ICC Anti-Discrimination policy, Cricket Australia will now be required to investigate the issue and provide a report to the ICC on the incident and any action taken to ensure the issue has been dealt with appropriately," ICC said in a statement.

"The Indian cricket team had apprised ICC Match Referee David Boon of alleged racial abuse at the end of the third day's play. Match and stadium officials were alert on the fourth day and as such play was halted and six people were evicted following another incident just before tea," the statement added.

The Indian team, on Saturday lodged, an official complaint after the crowd at the SCG racially abused pacers Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj over the second and third day of the ongoing Pink Test. The crowd did not stop on day four of the ongoing Pink Test as Siraj along with India skipper Ajinkya Rahane had a word with umpire Paul Reiffel regarding the unruly behaviour of the crowd.

Visuals on television indicated that there were some words spoken for Siraj who was fielding near the boundary rope. Both the umpires then had a word with each other and the police then asked a group of men to leave the stand.

Sean Carroll, Cricket Australia's Head of Integrity and Security on Sunday said that strict action will be taken against the section of fans who hurled racial slurs at Indian pacers Siraj and Bumrah.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: ANI  -  Edited By: Laxmi Negi
SHARE THIS STORYCOMMENT
Print this article
CA apologises after India players complain of abuse
CA apologises after India players complain of abuse
Siraj, Bumrah face racial abuse; India lodge complaint
Siraj, Bumrah face racial abuse; India lodge complaint
Jadeja out of 4th Test; Pant likely to bat
Jadeja out of 4th Test; Pant likely to bat
CA apologises after India players complain of abuse
CA apologises after India players complain of abuse
All-women AI crew fly from San Francisco to Bengaluru
All-women AI crew fly from San Francisco to Bengaluru
Langer slams racism after Siraj abuse at SCG
Langer slams racism after Siraj abuse at SCG
Faced racism in Sydney earlier too, says Ashwin
Faced racism in Sydney earlier too, says Ashwin

India tour of Australia 2020

India's tour of Australia 2020

More like this

Langer slams racism after Siraj abuse at SCG

Langer slams racism after Siraj abuse at SCG

Faced racism in Sydney earlier too, says Ashwin

Faced racism in Sydney earlier too, says Ashwin

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2021 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use