Play disrupted as India's players complain of abuse from crowd

Last updated on: January 10, 2021 11:22 IST

IMAGE: India skipper Ajinkya Rahane and Mohammed Siraj lodge a formal complaint with the umpires after spectators abuse the latter during Day 4 of the third Test, at the Sydney Cricket Ground, on Sunday. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

Play was halted for a few minutes on the fourth day of the third Test between India and Australia after the visiting players complained of abuse from the crowd at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday.

It was a day after a drunk spectator at the SCG allegedly directed racial abuse at Indian players Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj.

The Board of Control for Cricket in India has lodged a complaint with the ICC.

During the second session on Sunday, Day 4 of the match, India’s players huddled in the centre after Siraj, standing at the square leg boundary, complained of abuse after being hit for two consecutive sixes by Cameron Green in his over.

IMAGE: Police ask spectators to leave the Sydney Cricket Ground on Sunday after Mohammed Siraj was allegedly subjected to abuse by Australian fans in the bay behind his fielding position. Photograph: Cameron Spencer/Getty Images

This prompted the security personnel to enter the stands and look for the mischief mongers, resulting in some of them being asked to leave the venue.

The umpires also intervened and were seen chatting with the players. No objects were directed at the players though.

Cricket Australia condemned the incident.

"As series hosts, we unreservedly apologise to our friends in the Indian cricket team and assure them we will prosecute the matter to its fullest extent.

"If you engage in racist abuse, you are not welcome in Australian cricket. CA is awaiting the outcome of the International Cricket Council's investigation into the matter reported at the SCG on Saturday," said Sean Carroll, CA's Head of Integrity and Security.

"Once those responsible are identified, CA will take the strongest measures possible under our Anti-Harassment Code, including lengthy bans, further sanctions and referral to NSW Police," he added.