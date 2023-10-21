What went wrong for Pakistan against Australia...

IMAGE: Abdullah Shafique gave Pakistan a solid start, scoring 64 off 61 balls, in their chase of 369 during Friday’s World Cup match against Australia in Bengaluru. Photograph: PCB/X

Opener Abullah Shafique says Pakistan must make the best of a good start and finish off matches at the ongoing World Cup.

Shafique (64) and fellow-opener Imam-ul-Haq (70) gave Pakistan a good start in their chase of 369 in Friday’s World Cup match against Australia in Bengaluru, putting up 134 runs in 21.1 overs. However, Babar Azam’s side could only muster 305 in the end and lost by 62 runs.

"Australia played very well; we have to admit that and also have put in our entire effort. As a bowling unit, we bowled very well.

"Our batting was also good, but in the middle overs we couldn't finish well. We Will work on this. Hopefully we will learn from this and perform better in the next matches," said Shafique, at the post-match press conference.

Shafique said 368 was a gettable target in batting-friendly conditions at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium.

"We have chased down this kind of total, like 345 in the previous match against Sri Lanka. We have confidence in our batting unit as well.

"But, yeah, they bowled pretty well. So, they have ticked all of their boxes in the fielding and in the bowling as well," he added.

Usama Mir dropped David Warner when the batter was on 10 and he went on to make a match-winning 163.

Shafique did not blame Mir for that lapse on the field.

"Yes, catches obviously change your game, you get wickets and you get into momentum. All fielders are trying to do their best, but sometimes you don't get that value (of training). But we have given a good fight," he added.