ICC WC: Pakistan captain Babar has a message for his batters

ICC WC: Pakistan captain Babar has a message for his batters

Source: PTI
October 20, 2023 23:40 IST
Babar Azam has been having time scoring in this World Cup and made just 18 against Australia on Friday

Babar Azam has been having a hard time scoring in this World Cup and failed once again, making just 18 against Australia on Friday. Photograph: ICC/X

Pakistan skipper Babar Azam had no qualms about admitting that his team was not up to the mark against Australia and said they need to contribute with the ball in the first 10 overs and focus on partnerships to bring their World Cup campaign back on track.

Openers David Warner (163) and Mitchell Marsh (121) struck blazing centuries as Australia defeated Pakistan by 62 runs in a World Cup match here on Friday.

 

"First 34 overs in the field cost us. We dropped Warner and such batters ensure they cash in," Babar said during the post-match presentation.

"Honestly, we have to get up to the mark in the first 10 overs with the ball and partnerships in the middle with bat."

Warner was dropped twice -- once at mid-on by Usama Mir when he was at 10 in the fifth over and the second time in the 35th over by Babar at first slip.

It cost Pakistan dearly as Warner and Marsh added 259 runs for the opening wicket to set the platform. The Pakistan bowlers did well to pull things back in the back end with Shaheen Afridi returning a five-for.

"Credit to quicks and spinners for coming back in the last 15 overs, who hit their lengths and the stumps," Babar said.

Chasing a huge 368 to win, Abdullah Shafique (64) and Imam-ul-Haq (70) stitched together a 134-run partnership to give Pakistan hope but they lost their last six wickets for just 36.

"Message for the batters was that we can do it. We've done it and the ball comes well under lights. We started well. We got small partnerships but needed big ones in the middle." 

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

