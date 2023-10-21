News
Warner hails Marsh after 'David-Goliath' partnership

Warner hails Marsh after 'David-Goliath' partnership

Last updated on: October 21, 2023 09:06 IST
'He's the life of the party, brings out the best in everyone.'

David Warner

IMAGE: David Warner scored an 85-ball century during a 259-run opening stand with Mitchell Marsh in the ICC World Cup match against Pakistan in Bengaluru on Friday. Photograph: PCB/X

David Warner picked up the player of the match award for his sensational knock of 163 in Friday's 62-run World Cup win over Pakistan but he was quick to praise his opening partner Mitchell Marsh, who also scored a ton on his birthday.

Warner and Marsh (121) put Pakistan to the sword by smashing 24 fours and 18 sixes in a commanding 259-run partnership that set the platform for Australia's second straight win of the tournament.

 

Marsh was in pristine form as he smacked the ball to all corners of the ground, hitting Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi for three sixes.

"I was probably the opposite, David and Goliath. But he struck the ball so well and he was very, very unlucky to get out like that," Warner told reporters.

"He's in such a great frame of mind at the moment and we love when Mitch is in that zone. Today his tempo was very, very good... He executed very, very well and he was miffed to not keep going on today."

Both batters brought up their hundreds off consecutive deliveries and Warner was ecstatic for his partner, who celebrated his 32nd birthday with his career-best knock.

"He's the life of the party, brings out the best in everyone and he's always a character and that's what you need in teams and in these back up against the wall games," Warner added.

"It was awesome for him to come out today, on his birthday as well. He said to me today that he hasn't really scored any runs on his birthday so he's happy about that. I think tonight is (going to be) Indian tradition -- cake in the face!"

Warner, 36, has now scored hundreds in four consecutive ODIs against Pakistan while he also has a Test triple-ton against the Asian team.

"Sometimes you just match up well against certain teams and they're going to bowl you good balls. Sometimes you're going to put away those good balls," Warner said.

"I'll probably even look at someone like Shaheen Shah and think, 'Oh, he probably has my measure a little bit', but he doesn't.

"They're the guys that you try and watch as hard as you can, left arm, swinging at about 140 Ks (km/hr). It can be a difficult task to try and take on."

Source: REUTERS
