How Hardik's absence will affect India

IMAGE: Hardik Pandya injured his ankle during the game against Bangladesh on Thursday. Photograph: ICC/X

Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden weighed in on how all-rounder Hardik Pandya's absence could hinder India's performance in the World Cup.

After a thumping victory over Bangladesh last night in the ICC Cricket World Cup, team India made it 4 wins out of 4, finding themselves second in the table with New Zealand continuing to assert their dominance in the tournament. India's comprehensive victory on Thursday was tainted by Hardik Pandya's injury. He ended up injuring himself while attempting to stop a ball going to the boundary, Pandya tried to use his right leg to stop the ball but slipped and twisted his ankle. He appeared to be in pain and got some treatment on his left leg and his ankle was taped.

Pandya had a small practice run but did not look good and had to be taken off the field.

Speaking exclusively to ESPNCricinfo, Hayden spoke of how it would affect the team's balance.

"No one in the world really. He is that good an all-rounders at the moment, and when you think back into the history of the way he's been performing, whenever he's not playing for any team there is always a balance issue. He provides that great stability."

Hayden further added, "The good thing for India is that they've got batting cover. Surya Kumar Yadav, Ishan Kishan can easily slot into that role, and then you get your specialist seamer Mohammad Shami back into the side, so that also would be a very good side. I don't think you can have Jadeja batting up the order, I feel that's a fragility in the Indian batting line up. The best combination is to get a specialist batter in there, and that way then you have an option to pick a specialist seam bowler as well in Shami."

Hardik will miss India's upcoming clash against New Zealand on Sunday at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium, Dharamshala.

He will return to the team for India's clash against England in Lucknow on October 29.