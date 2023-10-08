ICC World Cup PIX: Slow going for Australia against spin

Images from the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup match played between India and Australia at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on Sunday, October 8.

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of Australia's David Warner. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Opener Warner and Smith looked set for a big partnership before Kuldeep Yadav handed India the breakthrough. In a classic dismissal, wristspinner Kuldeep ended Warner’s stay at the crease as Australia lost their second.

Trying to drill it past Kuldeep, Warner ended up hitting the shot straight at Kuldeep, who moved to his right to take a follow on catch and reduce Australia to 74/2 in 16.3 overs.

IMAGE: Steve Smith and David Warner runs between the wickets. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

After losing opener Marsh for a duck in their World Cup opener against hosts India, David Warner and Steven Smith steadied Australia’s innings.

The pair kept the Indian attack at bay as they rebuilt the innings. Warner and Smith looked set for a big total as they added 69 off 85 for the second wicket.

IMAGE: Jasprit Bumrah celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's Mitch Marsh, caught by Virat Kohli. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

After electing to bat first in their World Cup opener, Australia got off to a shaky start as India landed an early blow.

In only the third over, Jasprit Bumrah picked up the first wicket as he removed the dangerous Mitchell Marsh. A prod from Marsh and he gets a thick edge and a tumbling catch from Kohli at first slip saw Australia lose their first wicket. Marsh departed for a duck.

IMAGE: Virat Kohli in action after Australia invited India to bowl first in their World Cup opener. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Earlier, Australia captain Pat Cummins opted to bat first against India after winning the toss in their World Cup opener in Chennai on Sunday.

Talented India opener Shubman Gill, who is down with dengue, could not recover in time and left-handed Ishan Kishan has been drafted in as his replacement.

"He (Shubman Gill) hasn't recovered in time. Ishan comes in to replace him, he will open the batting," Rohit Sharma said at the toss.