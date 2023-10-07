News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Record run fest in Delhi as Markram smashes fastest WC ton

Record run fest in Delhi as Markram smashes fastest WC ton

October 07, 2023 20:00 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

South Africa's Aiden Markram scored the quickest century ever in the ICC World Cup during the match against Sri Lanka on Saturday

IMAGE: South Africa's Aiden Markram scored the quickest century ever in the ICC World Cup during the match against Sri Lanka on Saturday. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Aiden Markram smashed a 49-ball hundred, the fastest in the history of men's 50-overs World Cup cricket, as South Africa racked up a tournament record total of 428-5 against a listless Sri Lanka on Saturday.

Three of South Africa's top four batters, Quinton de Kock (100) and Rassie van der Dussen (108) being the other two, made rapid hundreds. But both were overshadowed by Markram's 106 off 54 balls.

 

The 29-year-old eclipsed Ireland batter Kevin O'Brien's 50-ball century against England in a 2011 World Cup match.

Quinton de Kock and Russie van der Dussen put on a marathon 204-run stand

IMAGE: Quinton de Kock and Russie van der Dussen put on a marathon 204-run stand. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Put in to bat, South Africa lost skipper Temba Bavuma in the second over, but de Kock and van der Dussen forged a rollicking 204-run stand to deflate Sri Lanka.

Even after the duo exited, Markram kept punishing Sri Lanka, hitting 14 fours and three sixes in his blistering knock.

Australia's 417-6 against Afghanistan in Perth in 2015 was the previous highest total in the men's World Cup.

Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage celebrates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen, caught by Sadeera Samarawickrama   

IMAGE: Sri Lanka's Dunith Wellalage celebrates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen, caught by Sadeera Samarawickrama. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

Sri Lanka arrived with a depleted bowling unit having lost the services of fast bowler Dushmantha Chameera and spin all-rounder Wanindu Hasaranga through injuries.

Spinner Maheesh Theekshana missed the match as he continues to recover from a hamstring tear, and the South African top order exposed their bowling frailties with scintillating power-hitting.

Quinton de Kock is ecstatic on completing his century

IMAGE: Quinton de Kock is ecstatic on celebrating his century. Photograph: Anushree Fadnavis/Reuters

David Miller remained unbeaten on 39 off 21 balls.

"Perfect day with bat," van der Dussen said at the innings break.

"We just bat according to conditions, as we did today... Markram, Miller are the best hitters and they showed it today."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Rohit reveals! India could field 3 spinners
Rohit reveals! India could field 3 spinners
Rizwan's winning formula for ODI World Cup dominance
Rizwan's winning formula for ODI World Cup dominance
Asiad: Why was India vs Iran kabaddi final suspended?
Asiad: Why was India vs Iran kabaddi final suspended?
ICC WC PIX: SA bowlers put break on SL scoring
ICC WC PIX: SA bowlers put break on SL scoring
Sikkim floods: How 150 labourers miss death by whisker
Sikkim floods: How 150 labourers miss death by whisker
'Priority is Gill's health, not cricket'
'Priority is Gill's health, not cricket'
Sikkim flood: 62 people missing for 3 days found alive
Sikkim flood: 62 people missing for 3 days found alive

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

ICC WC PIX: Sri Lanka step on the pedal

ICC WC PIX: Sri Lanka step on the pedal

WC PIX: B'desh's Miraz steals the show vs Afghanistan

WC PIX: B'desh's Miraz steals the show vs Afghanistan

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances