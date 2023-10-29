News
PIX: Cricket fever hits an all-time high in Lucknow

PIX: Cricket fever hits an all-time high in Lucknow

October 29, 2023
October 29, 2023 17:01 IST
Fans

IMAGE: India fans in the stands before the match. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Lucknow was ablaze with cricket fever as Team India faced England on Sunday.

The city's fervent passion for the sport has reached unparalleled heights, fueled by India's impeccable record of five World Cup victories.

 

All eyes were on the eagerly anticipated clash with defending champions England, in a crucial group encounter at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium.

With over 50,000 ardent fans proudly sporting their Team India jerseys, the atmosphere was electric as they rallied behind skipper Rohit Sharma and his team.

Fans

Some fans traveled from as far as Texas, USA, to cheer for their beloved squad.

One particularly lucky fan found himself courtside, courtesy of his wife who gifted him the match tickets as a surprise 10th-anniversary present. Amidst all the excitement, a few supporters couldn't resist poking fun at England's current bottom-placed status on the points table.

Virat Kohli

And, of course, it wouldn't be a cricket match without the mention of 'King Kohli', who commands respect and admiration from fans worldwide. Let's not forget the ever-excitable "Ben Stokes," whose name is a common refrain when Kohli gets animated on the field.

Virat Kohli

Fans

 

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

Virat Kohli

 

