Rediff.com  » Cricket » World Cup: Another major injury blow for Sri Lanka

World Cup: Another major injury blow for Sri Lanka

October 29, 2023 14:42 IST
IMAGE: Pacer Lahiru Kumara produced a match-winning display with figures of 3/35 in Sri Lanka's victory over defending champions England. Photograph: Hamad I Mohammed/Reuters

Sri Lanka were dealt another injury blow at the World Cup with seamer Lahiru Kumara ruled out of the rest of the tournament due to a left thigh muscle injury sustained during training in Pune, the International Cricket Council said on Sunday.

 

Kumara, who produced a match-winning display with figures of 3/35 in Sri Lanka's victory over defending champions England in Bengaluru on Thursday, will be replaced by fellow pace bowler Dushmantha Chameera.

The 1996 champions, who are fifth in the table with two wins from five matches, will face Afghanistan in a crucial contest at Pune's MCA International Stadium on Monday as they look to push for a semi-final spot.

Sri Lanka have had bad luck with injuries in the tournament, with three replacements coming into the 15-member squad. Chamika Karunaratne and Angelo Mathews earlier came in for regular skipper Dasun Shanaka and Matheesha Pathirana.

Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
