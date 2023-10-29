News
'This is as bad as it gets': Bangladesh skipper

Source: PTI
October 29, 2023 00:37 IST
'We have been poor with the bat all tournament and this is as bad as it gets'

Litton Das

IMAGE: Bangladesh, following their fifth consecutive defeat in six matches, are effectively out of the tournament as they have just two points. Photograph: Cricket Netherlands/X

A demoralised Bangladesh skipper Shakib Al Hasan slammed his players following their 87-run defeat against the Netherlands in the World Cup, saying it doesn't get any worse and adding that he wasn't able to figure out what was going on in their minds.

 

Netherlands caused another upset in the tournament, demolishing Bangladesh for 142 runs in 42.2 over after setting them a victory target of 230.

Bangladesh, following their fifth consecutive defeat in six matches, are effectively out of the tournament as they have just two points.

"We have been poor with the bat all tournament and this is as bad as it gets. There is more cricket to come and we have to pick ourselves up and I know it's hard but we have to try to finish the tournament on a high," said Shakib, who himself contributed just five runs in Kolkata on Saturday.

"Throughout the tournament, we have been struggling, I don't know what's on the players' minds," he added.

The veteran all-rounder was also unhappy with the fielding effort, saying his players were "sloppy".

"I thought we bowled really well but we were sloppy in the field. We should have restricted them to 160-170 from the position we were in."

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
