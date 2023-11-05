News
Pakistan players fined for slow over-rate against New Zealand

November 05, 2023 17:25 IST
IMAGE: Hasan Ali celebrates with his Pakistan teammates after dismissing New Zealand's Devon Conway during the ICC World Cup match in Bengaluru on Saturday. Photograph: Samuel Rajkumar/Reuters

Pakistan’s players have been fined 10 per cent of their match fee for maintaining a slow over-rate against New Zealand in the World Cup league game, which they won by 21 runs, in Bengaluru on Saturday.

Pakistan kept alive their semi-final hopes by defeating New Zealand via the Duckworth Lewis (DLS) method after rain curtailed the crucial fixture at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium.

 

"Richie Richardson of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees imposed the sanction after Babar Adam's side was ruled to be two overs short of the target after time allowances were taken into consideration," read a statement from ICC Media.

In accordance with Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which relates to minimum over-rate offences, players are fined five per cent of their match fee for every over their side fails to bowl in the allotted time.

New Zealand amassed 401 for 6 after being put in to bat.

Babar pleaded guilty to the offence and accepted the proposed sanction, so there was no need for a formal hearing.

On-field umpires Paul Wilson and Richard Kettleborough, third umpire Richard Illingworth and fourth umpire Joel Wilson levelled the charge, the statement added.

