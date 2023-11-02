News
Inhalers to the rescue as England players battle pollution in India

Inhalers to the rescue as England players battle pollution in India

Source: PTI
November 02, 2023 19:25 IST
'Whether it was air quality or what, it was definitely an experience I've not had before.'

 Ben Stokes using an inhaler

IMAGE: England's Ben Stokes was seen using an inhaler during training ahead of the game against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru last week. Photograph: X

England cricketers have resorted to a sporadic use of inhalers to deal with high-pollution levels in major Indian cities over the course of their dismal World Cup campaign.

British newspaper 'I' reported that the some of the England cricketers were forced to take inhalers, usually used by people suffering from Asthma.

Test captain Ben Stokes was seen using the inhalers during training ahead of the game against Sri Lanka in Bengaluru.

 

Delhi's air quality breached the 400-mark on Thursday to enter the severe category. Pollution has caused a major concern in Mumbai as well with India skipper Rohit Sharma touching on the subject ahead of the Sri Lanka game on Thursday.

England are currently in Ahmedabad for their game against arch-rivals Australia but the British paper reported the players are unlikely to use inhalers due to acceptable air quality in the city.

England batter Joe Root was asked about air pollution in Mumbai following the heavy loss to South Africa last month but he did not say it was a factor in the team's defeat.

"It just felt like you couldn't get your breath. It was unique," he said.

"Who knows whether it was air quality? I am not qualified to know. It felt like quite a hazy day, wasn't it? And you could definitely see that from one side of the ground looking back towards the sun, it was a lot harder visually than it was on the other side of the ground.

"Whether it was air quality or what, it was definitely an experience I've not had before," Root said.

The Bombay High Court on Tuesday expressed concern over the "deteriorating" air quality index in Mumbai while taking suo motu cognisance of the issue.

The situation is worse in Delhi where Sri Lanka will take on Bangladesh on November 6.

In 2017, the Sri Lankan players were forced to wear masks while on field in New Delhi during the third match of the Test series.

As per a Lancet Study, pollution caused more than 2.3 million deaths in India in 2019.

Source: PTI© Copyright 2023 PTI. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of PTI content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent.
