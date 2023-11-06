SLC administration sacked, Ranatunga-led committee to helm SL cricket

IMAGE: Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe has appointed an interim seven-member committee headed by former World Cup-winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga after sacking the Lankan cricket board. Photograph: Kind courtesy Arjuna Ranatunga/X

Sri Lanka cricket board was on Monday sacked by the government in the aftermath of the national team's heavy defeat to hosts India in the ongoing World Cup.

The action followed a public outcry and calls by Sports Minister Roshan Ranasinghe asking the Shammi Silva-led SLC to resign after Sri Lanka's 302-run to India in Mumbai on November 2.

Since the defeat, several demonstrations were organised opposite the SLC premises, demanding the resignation of the Silva administration.

The riot police was placed to protect the building.

Ranasinghe appointed an interim seven-member committee headed by former World Cup-winning captain Arjuna Ranatunga.

A release from the Ministry of Sports said the committee has been appointed by Ranasinghe under the powers of Sports Law No. 25 of 1973.

The committee also has three retired judges, two of them female, and former SLC chair Upali Dharmadasa.

This marked the return of Ranatunga, who also headed a similar interim committee in 2008, at the helm of affairs of Sri Lankan cricket.

Ranatunga, who headed the National Sports Council appointed by Ranasinghe, has been questioning the Silva administration.

Silva was elected as SLC chief in May for his third successive term which was to run until 2025.