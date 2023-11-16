News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » PHOTOS: Aus edge SA to enter their 8th World Cup final

PHOTOS: Aus edge SA to enter their 8th World Cup final

November 16, 2023 23:04 IST
Australia's Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc celebrate after defeating South Africa by three wickets at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday

IMAGE: Australia's Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc celebrate after defeating South Africa by three wickets at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Thursday. Photographs: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Australia sealed their place in Sunday's final of the 50-over World Cup against India following a nervy three-wicket victory against South Africa in the second semi-final on Thursday.

 

Australia bowled out South Africa for a below-par 212 despite David Miller's defiant 101 but the chase was not as straightforward as Pat Cummins and his team would have liked.

Opener Travis Head hit a 62 off 48 balls to give the Aussies a rollicking start 

IMAGE: Opener Travis Head hit a 62 off 48 balls to give the Aussies a rollicking start. Photographs: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Travis Head (62) led Australia's rollicking start before a mid-innings wobble put the five-time champions in a spot of bother.

South Africa's Gerald Coetzee celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's Steve Smith  

IMAGE: South Africa's Gerald Coetzee celebrates after taking the wicket of Australia's Steve Smith. Photographs: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

South Africa did not let big partnerships bloom but Australia eventually reached the target with 16 balls to spare with Steve Smith (30) and Jos Inglis (28) providing useful cameos.

South Africa's Keshav Maharaj celebrates with Tabraiz Shamsi after taking the wicket of Australia's Travis Head 

IMAGE: South Africa's Keshav Maharaj celebrates with Tabraiz Shamsi after taking the wicket of Australia's Travis Head. Photographs: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Australia's Travis Head celebrates with Adam Zampa after taking the wicket of South Africa's Marco Jansen

IMAGE: Australia's Travis Head celebrates with Adam Zampa after taking the wicket of South Africa's Marco Jansen. Photographs: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Earlier, Temba Bavuma's decision to bat under an overcast sky backfired and South Africa slumped to 24-4 inside 12 overs before light rain held up play.

David Miller scored an important century to take South Africa past 200 

IMAGE: David Miller scored a fighting century to take South Africa past 200. Photographs: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Miller and Heinrich Klaasen (47) arrested the slide after play resumed with a 95-run partnership but Head's double strike put Australia back in charge.

Australia's Steven Smith takes a catch to dismiss South Africa's Keshav Maharaj off the bowling of Mitchell Starc 

IMAGE: Australia's Steven Smith takes a catch to dismiss South Africa's Keshav Maharaj off the bowling of Mitchell Starc. Photographs: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Miller smashed Cummins for a six to bring up his hundred but fell in the same over trying to clear the rope again.

Australia's Mitchell Starc celebrates with David Warner after taking the wicket of South Africa's Temba Bavuma 

IMAGE: Australia's Mitchell Starc celebrates with David Warner after taking the wicket of South Africa's Temba Bavuma. Photographs: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

India beat New Zealand in the first semi-final on Wednesday to book their place in the final in Ahmedabad.

Australia's Mitchell Starc celebrates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Aiden Markram

IMAGE: Australia's Mitchell Starc celebrates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Aiden Markram. Photographs: Andrew Boyers/Reuters
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
