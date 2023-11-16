ICC World Cup Semifinal PIX: Australia stay in control as play resumes

Images from the second semifinal between Australia and South Africa in the ongoing ICC Men’s ODI World Cup at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.

IMAGE: Australia got the semifinal off to a strong start, reducing South Africa to 44/4 after 14 overs. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

After a slight delay due to rain, the second semifinal resumed at the Eden Gardens. As play resumed, Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller had a massive job to do with South Africa reeling at 44/4 after 14 overs.

Cummins continued the attacking approach as Adam Zampa came into the attack following the forced break.

IMAGE: Australia's Josh Hazlewood celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

As predicted rain interrupted the second semifinal at the Eden Gardens. With the Proteas reeling at 44/4 at the end of 14 overs, the covers came on to pause play in Kolkata on Thursday.

With both openers back in the dugout, Proteas continued to lose wickets as both Aiden Markram (10) and Rassie van der Dussen (6) departed cheaply.

IMAGE: Australia's Pat Cummins celebrates after taking the catch to dismiss South Africa's Quinton de Kock off the bowling of Josh Hazlewood. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Struggling to put runs on the board, opener Quinton de Kock was next to depart as South Africa was reduced to 8/2 at the end of 5.4 overs.

After Bavuma departed for a duck in the big game, the pressure got to de Kock as he departed for just 3 off 14 with skipper Pat Cummins taking a stellar catch. Josh Hazlewood picked up the big scalp of de Kock as Proteas lost their second.

IMAGE: Australia's Mitchell Starc handed Australia the perfect start. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Having elected to bat first, South Africa got off to a horror start as the top-order departed quickly.

The Proteas have been clinical with the bat in the ongoing ICC Men’s ODI World Cup, but the pressure of the semifinal was seen early as the top four departed quickly.

Mitchell Starc handed Australia to a perfect start, removing the South Africa skipper in the very first over. Temba Bavuma departed without opening his account as Josh Inglis made no mistake behind the stumps.

Earlier, South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to bat against Australia in the second semifinals of the World Cup at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

For South Africa, spinner Tabraiz Shamsi came in for pacer Lungi Ngidi in their only change, while Australia went with Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Starc in place of Marcus Stoinis and Sean Abbott in their playing XI.