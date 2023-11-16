News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » ICC World Cup Semifinal PIX: Australia stay in control as play resumes

ICC World Cup Semifinal PIX: Australia stay in control as play resumes

By REDIFF CRICKET
Last updated on: November 16, 2023 15:58 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Images from the second semifinal between Australia and South Africa in the ongoing ICC Men’s ODI World Cup at the Eden Gardens on Thursday.

IMAGE: Australia got the semifinal off to a strong start, reducing South Africa to 44/4 after 14 overs. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

After a slight delay due to rain, the second semifinal resumed at the Eden Gardens. As play resumed, Heinrich Klaasen and David Miller had a massive job to do with South Africa reeling at 44/4 after 14 overs.

Cummins continued the attacking approach as Adam Zampa came into the attack following the forced break.

IMAGE: Australia's Josh Hazlewood celebrates with teammates after taking the wicket of South Africa's Rassie van der Dussen. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

As predicted rain interrupted the second semifinal at the Eden Gardens. With the Proteas reeling at 44/4 at the end of 14 overs, the covers came on to pause play in Kolkata on Thursday.

 

With both openers back in the dugout, Proteas continued to lose wickets as both Aiden Markram (10) and Rassie van der Dussen (6) departed cheaply.

 

IMAGE: Australia's Pat Cummins celebrates after taking the catch to dismiss South Africa's Quinton de Kock off the bowling of Josh Hazlewood. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Struggling to put runs on the board, opener Quinton de Kock was next to depart as South Africa was reduced to 8/2 at the end of 5.4 overs.

After Bavuma departed for a duck in the big game, the pressure got to de Kock as he departed for just 3 off 14 with skipper Pat Cummins taking a stellar catch. Josh Hazlewood picked up the big scalp of de Kock as Proteas lost their second.

IMAGE: Australia's Mitchell Starc handed Australia the perfect start. Photograph: Andrew Boyers/Reuters

Having elected to bat first, South Africa got off to a horror start as the top-order departed quickly.

The Proteas have been clinical with the bat in the ongoing ICC Men’s ODI World Cup, but the pressure of the semifinal was seen early as the top four departed quickly.

Mitchell Starc handed Australia to a perfect start, removing the South Africa skipper in the very first over. Temba Bavuma departed without opening his account as Josh Inglis made no mistake behind the stumps.

Earlier, South Africa skipper Temba Bavuma won the toss and elected to bat against Australia in the second semifinals of the World Cup at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

For South Africa, spinner Tabraiz Shamsi came in for pacer Lungi Ngidi in their only change, while Australia went with Marnus Labuschagne and Mitchell Starc in place of Marcus Stoinis and Sean Abbott in their playing XI.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
REDIFF CRICKET
COMMENT
Print this article
'Why did the Kiwis help Kohli when he had cramps?'
'Why did the Kiwis help Kohli when he had cramps?'
'India is the best team in the world'
'India is the best team in the world'
India's Journey To World Cup Final
India's Journey To World Cup Final
Global demand headwinds could weigh on Bharat Forge
Global demand headwinds could weigh on Bharat Forge
Mourning A Slain Comrade
Mourning A Slain Comrade
Malaika-Arjun Party With David Beckham
Malaika-Arjun Party With David Beckham
Why Are Bangladeshis Protesting?
Why Are Bangladeshis Protesting?

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Beckham savours 'incredible' Wankhede experience

Beckham savours 'incredible' Wankhede experience

World Cup: 'Rohit Sharma is India's real hero'

World Cup: 'Rohit Sharma is India's real hero'

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances