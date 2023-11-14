News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » Australia feeling 2021 vibes ahead of semi-final: Maxwell

Australia feeling 2021 vibes ahead of semi-final: Maxwell

November 14, 2023 15:44 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Coming off an incredible match-winning double-century against Afghanistan last week, Glenn Maxwell said his team had a huge boost from the victory over the South Asian side and were well-placed to carry on and claim a record-extending sixth ODI World Cup title

IMAGE: Coming off an incredible match-winning double-century against Afghanistan last week, Glenn Maxwell said his team had a huge boost from the victory over the South Asian side and were well-placed to carry on and claim a record-extending sixth ODI World Cup title. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

Australia head into Thursday's World Cup semi-final against South Africa with the same excitement in the dressing room that propelled them to their maiden triumph in the T20 World Cup in 2021, Glenn Maxwell said.

 

Maxwell was part of Aaron Finch's groundbreaking squad in the United Arab Emirates in 2021 and scored an unbeaten 28 in the final against New Zealand.

Coming off an incredible match-winning double-century against Afghanistan last week, the mercurial all-rounder said his team had a huge boost from the victory over the South Asian side and were well-placed to carry on and claim a record-extending sixth ODI World Cup title.

"The excitement of that match has given us a whole new belief going forward," Maxwell said in an interview with Australian broadcaster Fox Sports.

"It reminded me of the T20 World Cup in 2021. The same sort of feeling.

"The feeling around the group was energetic, electric, exciting and everyone felt they were heading towards the same end goal.

"And who knows, it could be the same thing here."

Having battled a full body cramp when batting against Afghanistan, Maxwell guided Australia to victory with an unbeaten 201 off 128 balls, relying mostly on his hands and reflexes to smash the bowlers around the ground.

The knock was quickly branded the greatest ODI innings of all-time by a slew of former players and pundits.

With five runs left to win and to bring up Australia's first double-century in ODIs, Maxwell said he was absolutely certain that he would score a six off spinner Mujeeb Ur Rahman to achieve both targets.

He duly clobbered Mujeeb over the deep midwicket fence, his third six of the over.

"It may sound arrogant and over-confident but (it was) because I knew I had the short boundary, because I knew Mujeeb," he said.

"We’ve played against and with each other. I've spent a whole IPL training with him, having little contests and spending a lot of time with him.

"And I’d faced most of his overs he'd bowled at that stage. I just felt like, 'I’ve got this... I know I don't have to hit it out of the middle to get a six'."

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Adapting to varied conditions Indian bowlers' strength
Adapting to varied conditions Indian bowlers' strength
'Embrace Pressure, High-Five It'
'Embrace Pressure, High-Five It'
Sehwag, to me you are a cricketing great: Ganguly
Sehwag, to me you are a cricketing great: Ganguly
Kashmiri woman evacuated from war-torn Gaza
Kashmiri woman evacuated from war-torn Gaza
Wholesale inflation in negative territory for 7th mth
Wholesale inflation in negative territory for 7th mth
Kerala child rape-murder convict sentenced to death
Kerala child rape-murder convict sentenced to death
Prevent misuse of...: India talks tough to Canada at UN
Prevent misuse of...: India talks tough to Canada at UN

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

Why India will be nervous to face New Zealand

Why India will be nervous to face New Zealand

Kiwis ready to adapt and shut down big overs

Kiwis ready to adapt and shut down big overs

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances