Kiwis ready to adapt and shut down big overs at high-scoring Wankhede

IMAGE: The New Zealand cricket team take a break during a practice session at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Monday. Photograph: Francis Mascarenhas/Reuters

New Zealand pace bowler Lockie Ferguson said on Monday they must accurately assess Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium pitch ahead of their World Cup semi-final against hosts India and look to tighten up their bowling at the traditionally high-scoring venue.

South Africa twice posted scores of 350-plus at the stadium and India made 357-8 in their clash with Sri Lanka before Glenn Maxwell hit a superb double century as Australia successfully chased down 291 against Afghanistan last week.

"A lot of Indian grounds have been high scoring," Ferguson told reporters in Mumbai before Wednesday's clash. "That's the nature of one-day cricket in this part of the world.

"It's trying to understand what the pitch will be like and read what a good score on it is because those big overs, 10 runs here or there, can cost you at the back end of the innings.

"From a bowling point of view, we're trying to shut down the big overs, try to understand what we think is a good total. It's an experience thing. The pitch will be different... it's hard to read two days out. We've got to adapt as quick as possible."

Ferguson said the statistics favoured batting first at the venue, with New Zealand looking to knock India out of the World Cup semi-finals for a second straight edition.

"At the same time, it's not up to me and we have to play the game on the day," Ferguson added. "Whatever it might be -- bat or bowl first -- we've got plans for that.

"It's important to stick to them. Obviously, it's nice to bowl under lights, nice to see when the ball does move around a bit and it brings us into the game.

"We'll have to play it as we see it come game day, but I'm looking forward to it."

Ferguson believes New Zealand bowling attack remain a ‘handsome bunch' despite losing fast bowler Matt Henry and have all bases covered.

New Zealand were the last to qualify for the semi-finals, having lost four games in a row after winning as many. They won their last league game against Sri Lanka to make the cut.

Ferguson said they would not be troubled much with Henry's unavailability due to torn right hamstring.

"We look good here. Matt Henry is obviously a big hole in our side and we're still a handsome bunch without Matt Henry,” Ferguson told the media ahead of New Zealand's training session at the Wankhede Stadium.

“I will take that on the chin, but now, from a cricket point of view, Tim Southee brings a lot of experience. Obviously, being captain of the Test team, captain in the T20s and one-dayers too, that experience counts for a lot."

Ferguson said Southee also has the requisite experience of playing in India and that should hold New Zealand in good stead. “He has also played a lot in India, which is great too, obviously pretty disheartened with how Matt Henry exited the World Cup, which was such a shame.

“We know injuries always come at the worst time, but no doubt he will be supporting from back home and Tim Southee is raring to go,” Ferguson added.