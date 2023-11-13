Adapting to varied conditions Indian bowlers' strength

IMAGE: India's bowling coach Paras Mhambrey lauded Jasprit Bumrah for his ability to move the ball both ways, while he praised Shami for his seam bowling. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

India bowling coach Paras Mhambrey has hailed his bowlers for their superb show in the World Cup, saying their unique skill sets have made them capable of facing any challenge on varied conditions in the ongoing showpiece event.

The Indians have been unbeaten in the World Cup so far, winning all nine league games to storm into the semi-final, where they will play New Zealand in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Be it pace or spin, the Indian bowlers have excelled in all departments with Jasprit Bumrah (17 wickets), Mohammed Siraj (12 wickets), Mohammed Shami (16 wickets), Ravindra Jadeja (16 wickets), and Kuldeep Yadav (14 wickets) showing their supremacy in nine different conditions in the tournament.

"In terms of the different skills, we have the ability to (take on) whatever challenge that is ahead of us. Maybe different surfaces, we have the bowlers to do that. And we've done it," Mhambrey was quoted as saying by the ICC after the game against Netherlands here on Sunday.

"We're the only team who are going to play in nine different venues. So for us, it's nine different surfaces, nine different challenges.

"So, we have the right bowlers to exploit these conditions, and they've shown that. All of them on a given day can win a game for their country," he added.

Mhambrey lauded Bumrah for his ability to move the ball both ways, while he praised Shami for his seam bowling.

"Boom (Bumrah) is a very different action. Just look at the way he's come back to the game (from injury). The set of skills, the unique action. He completely beats you. Now, he's got both. He gets the ball in and gets the ball out. He's become lethal," the coach said.

"Shami is someone who has the seam (that hits) straight upright. You never know when Shami hits that seam, which way it's going to come."

Mhambrey also spoke highly of Siraj.

"Siraj has really kind of grown in the last couple of years. He's understood his bowling, obviously coming through the ranks. He's started using different set of skills, the wobble seam.

"Initially, he had the ball coming into right-handers but now, he shapes the ball away. He has the ability and smartness to use the wobble seam and that also worked," he said.

IMAGE: Kuldeep Yadav's success is down to technical adjustments in his run-up, revealed Mhambrey. Photograph: Adnan Abidi/Reuters

Analysing the spinners, Mhambrey praised Jadeja for his pinpoint accuracy, while also lauding Kuldeep for making the required changes to his bowling.

"His (Jadeja) ability is very simple. Ability to hit the deck, and hit the lengths spot on. Very accurate. Very miserly in terms of the way he goes about his bowling. Doesn't give anything away to the batsman.

"Love how Kuldeep has gone about over the last couple of years. He's done little bit of technical adjustment to his run-up, which has really helped him to add those revs," he said.

"His spin has gone up, speed has gone up. And, someone like a chinaman bowler who does that, doesn't allow you to step out so easily."

Even though Ravichandran Ashwin featured in just one game (against Australia), finishing with figures of one for 34, Mhambrey feels the veteran off-spinner has a lot to offer in terms of experience.

"Ash (Ashwin) is out and out a match-winner. Love the way he moves about, no airs about playing the game or not playing the game.

"Even when he's sitting in the dugout when you have those chats with him, he's always there to guide these guys and comes up with a lot of suggestions," he concluded.