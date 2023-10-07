News
Rediff.com  » Cricket » 'We're lucky Mujeeb hasn't got a serious knee injury'

'We're lucky Mujeeb hasn't got a serious knee injury'

October 07, 2023 21:55 IST
Afghanistan coach Trott fumes over poor outfield at HPCA stadium.

Afghanistan's Mujeeb ur Raheem fields at the boundary

IMAGE: Afghanistan's Mujeeb Ur Rahman loses his footing while attempting a slide at the boundary. Photograph: X

Afghanistan coach Jonathan Trott on Saturday expressed his displeasure over the outfield at the HPCA Stadium, saying it was sheer fortune that some of the players did not pick up niggles while fielding.

Afghanistan lost their World Cup opener against Bangladesh by six wickets today, and during the match cricketers from both the sides slipped on a patchy outfield on more than one occasion while chasing the ball.

 

"I just think if you've got players unsure of whether they can dive...when you've got players worried about getting injured, I mean, we're lucky Mujeeb (Ur Rahman) hasn't got a serious knee injury.

"I think it was Devon Conway from New Zealand early on as well (slipping on the field)," Trott said during the post-match press meet.

The former England batsman hoped the powers that be would soon address the issue, though he did not hold it as the reason for their defeat.

"So, something for them (officials) to look at. But I'm definitely not putting any blame on that (for the team's defeat), but that's something to keep an eye on for the future," added Trott.

The outfield, especially near the boundary, at the Dharamsala stadium was re-laid ahead of the tournament.

The venue will host four more World Cup matches including India's league match against New Zealand on October 22.

However, Trott said his wards are capable of making a comeback after the defeat against Bangladesh.

"We know the areas to improve. We've got two big games in Delhi now against India and then England. So, we've got to dust ourselves off.

"A couple of practices and then a big match against India, which is going to be a great spectacle. I know the boys will be really, really up for it," he added.

