News
Business
Movies
Sports
Cricket
Get Ahead
Money Tips
Shopping
News APP

NewsApp (Free)

Read news as it happens
Download NewsApp

Available on  gplay

Sign in  |  Create a Rediffmail account
Rediff.com  » Cricket » ICC WC: PIX: Kiwis cream butter-fingered Afghanistan

ICC WC: PIX: Kiwis cream butter-fingered Afghanistan

October 18, 2023 21:33 IST
Get Rediff News in your Inbox:

Tom Latham and Glenn Phillips rescued New Zealand with a 144-run stand for the fifth wicket after losing string of early wickets

IMAGE: Tom Latham and Glenn Phillips rescued New Zealand with a 144-run stand for the fifth wicket after losing string of early wickets. Photograph: Black Caps/X

New Zealand brought Afghanistan back down to earth, inflicting on them a heavy 149-run defeat to stretch their own winning streak in the 50-overs World Cup in Chennai on Wednesday.

 

Three days after stunning defending champions England in New Zealand, the plucky Afghans briefly kindled hopes of another upset when New Zealand's top order suffered a mini-collapse.

Mitchell Santner was the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand picking three wickets, while taking his 100th ODI scalp. 

IMAGE: Mitchell Santner was the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand picking three wickets, while also grabbing his 100th ODI scalp. Photograph: ICC/X

The 2019 runners-up, however, went on to post 288-6 after skipper Tom Latham (68) and Glenn Phillips (71) smashed rapid half-centuries.

They benefited tremendously from the sloppy fielding of an Afghan side, who floored four catches and blew a stumping opportunity as well to let New Zealand off the hook.

Pacer Lockie Ferguuson (right) had figures of 3 for 19 off his 7 oves 

IMAGE: Pacer Lockie Ferguuson (right) had figures of 3 for 19 off his 7 overs. Photograph: Black Caps/X

New Zealand were not as forgiving though when they returned to defend their total and bundled out Afghanistan for 149 inside 35 overs to coast to their fourth successive win in the tournament.

Get Rediff News in your Inbox:
Source: REUTERS
© Copyright 2023 Reuters Limited. All rights reserved. Republication or redistribution of Reuters content, including by framing or similar means, is expressly prohibited without the prior written consent of Reuters. Reuters shall not be liable for any errors or delays in the content, or for any actions taken in reliance thereon.
COMMENT
Print this article
Who Is Kohli Calling During Nets?
Who Is Kohli Calling During Nets?
South Africa's coach examines defeat to the Dutch
South Africa's coach examines defeat to the Dutch
Will India include Shami Or Ashwin?
Will India include Shami Or Ashwin?
PIX: NZ trounce Afghanistan to continue winning start!
PIX: NZ trounce Afghanistan to continue winning start!
Biden announces $100m aid for Gaza, West Bank
Biden announces $100m aid for Gaza, West Bank
IIT Kharagpur student found hanging in hostel room
IIT Kharagpur student found hanging in hostel room
Semiconductor, deep tech to be in focus at IMC
Semiconductor, deep tech to be in focus at IMC

WORLD CUP 2023

WORLD CUP 2023

More like this

PIX: NZ trounce Afghanistan to continue winning start!

PIX: NZ trounce Afghanistan to continue winning start!

PHOTOS: Dutch celebrate a famous win!

PHOTOS: Dutch celebrate a famous win!

India Cricket Score  |  Indian Cricket News  |  Indian News  |  Bollywood Movies  |  India Business News

rediff on the net© 2023 Rediff.com - Investors - Advertise - Disclaimer - Privacy - Feedback - About us | Terms of use - Grievances