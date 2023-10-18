ICC WC: PIX: Kiwis cream butter-fingered Afghanistan

IMAGE: Tom Latham and Glenn Phillips rescued New Zealand with a 144-run stand for the fifth wicket after losing string of early wickets. Photograph: Black Caps/X

New Zealand brought Afghanistan back down to earth, inflicting on them a heavy 149-run defeat to stretch their own winning streak in the 50-overs World Cup in Chennai on Wednesday.

Three days after stunning defending champions England in New Zealand, the plucky Afghans briefly kindled hopes of another upset when New Zealand's top order suffered a mini-collapse.

IMAGE: Mitchell Santner was the pick of the bowlers for New Zealand picking three wickets, while also grabbing his 100th ODI scalp. Photograph: ICC/X

The 2019 runners-up, however, went on to post 288-6 after skipper Tom Latham (68) and Glenn Phillips (71) smashed rapid half-centuries.

They benefited tremendously from the sloppy fielding of an Afghan side, who floored four catches and blew a stumping opportunity as well to let New Zealand off the hook.

IMAGE: Pacer Lockie Ferguuson (right) had figures of 3 for 19 off his 7 overs. Photograph: Black Caps/X

New Zealand were not as forgiving though when they returned to defend their total and bundled out Afghanistan for 149 inside 35 overs to coast to their fourth successive win in the tournament.